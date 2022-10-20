ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montezuma, IN

Related
WANE-TV

State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
BATESVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation

On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Local police nab 22 wanted on warrants over two days

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police participated in a nationwide warrant sweep aimed at outstanding domestic violence-related warrants. Although this was the focus, anyone with an outstanding warrant who was found was taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday. During the two days, more than 100 warrant services were attempted, with 22 outstanding warrants being served.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes $100k worth of marijuana

URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure. Officials said that in light […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
985theriver.com

3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Woman taken to hospital for overdose after arrest

A woman was arrested after Purdue Police allegedly found methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana in her car. Andrea Gonzalez was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving while suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was pulled over...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

Interstate 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash east of Cloverdale

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes have since reopened. Indiana State Police told News 10 the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

