WL man arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, domestic battery
A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife following an argument. The woman called the police Wednesday to report that Alder Arana-Calero, 26, was hitting her, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith. Goldsmith said the couple had an argument that escalated into a physical fight, and...
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
Local police nab 22 wanted on warrants over two days
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police participated in a nationwide warrant sweep aimed at outstanding domestic violence-related warrants. Although this was the focus, anyone with an outstanding warrant who was found was taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday. During the two days, more than 100 warrant services were attempted, with 22 outstanding warrants being served.
Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office seizes $100k worth of marijuana
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that more than 22 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $100,000, were recently seized during a search of a home in Urbana Township. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for two suspects in connection to that seizure. Officials said that in light […]
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
Felony charges filed against accused drug dealer in Bloomington following deadly fentanyl overdose
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Felony charges are filed this week against an accused drug dealer in Bloomington following a deadly fentanyl-related overdose. The criminal charges were filed two years and one week after a 24-year-old man died from an overdose at an apartment building on north Walnut. In October...
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County.
VIDEO: 2 shooting victims show up at east side gas station in less than 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — Surveillance videos captured two men showing up at an east-side Indianapolis gas station begging for help after they were shot. The two shootings happened less than 24 hours apart. The most recent was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon when police were called to the gas station near 30th Street and Post Road. […]
Woman taken to hospital for overdose after arrest
A woman was arrested after Purdue Police allegedly found methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana in her car. Andrea Gonzalez was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving while suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was pulled over...
Interstate 70 reopens after multi-vehicle crash east of Cloverdale
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon. The Indiana Department of Transportation says all lanes have since reopened. Indiana State Police told News 10 the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near the...
UPDATE: IU student found dead in home of Bloomington man died of fentanyl overdose
Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup confirmed Thursday that 20-year-old IU student Avery McMillan, who was found unresponsive in the home of a Bloomington man in August, died from a fentanyl overdose. McMillan died on August 17 after police say she was unable to get into her apartment after returning from...
Multi-vehicle crash in Mooresville causing delays
A multi-car accident in Mooresville is causing significant delays. According to the Mooresville Police Department, 7 cars are involved in a wreck in the area of State Road 144 and Centenary Road.
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
State police provide tips to avoid deer on the roadway as temperatures drop
In many cases motorists can be severely injured or killed when drivers panic and swerve to miss a deer, and then lose control of their vehicle and crash.
IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered
INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
Cause of death pending after man found inside burned car in Kroger parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS – Several questions remain unanswered after a man was found dead inside a burned car on the southeast side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individual as 60-year-old John Douglas Gray and said the “cause and manner” of his death are pending. Indianapolis firefighters were called to 5350 E. Thompson Rd. around 3 […]
This is the Most Haunted House in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
With Halloween only a couple of weeks away, you might want to visit a haunted attraction to get into the spirit. However, if you're looking to really get scared, you might want to visit a real haunted house. This is the best time of year for a good scare. Haunted...
