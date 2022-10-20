ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Cancer Survivors May Be at Increased Risk for Secondary Primary Thyroid Cancer

A study found that after their first primary malignancy diagnosis, cancer survivors are at a significantly increased risk for secondary primary thyroid cancer, with other half of cases occurring in the first 3 years. Following their initial diagnosis, cancer survivors, compared with the overall population, are at a 90% increased...
targetedonc.com

Real-World Retrospective Review Confirms Efficacy of Frontline Lenvatinib Monotherapy in RAI-Refractory DTC

A real-world retrospective patient chart review showed a 72.4% physician-reported best overall response, confirming the agent’s clinical efficacy to treat patients with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) monotherapy induced a complete (CR) or partial response (PR) in 72.4% of patients with radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy-refractory differentiated...
targetedonc.com

Mao Discusses the Best Management Strategy for a Patient With Clear Cell RCC

During a tweet chat, Shifeng S. Mao, MD, PhD and Targeted Oncology Twitter followers discussed the case of 59-year-old woman with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma ad best treatment options for the patient. Targeted Oncology was joined on Twitter by Shifeng S. Mao, MD, PhD, chair of the Allegheny Health Network...
targetedonc.com

Discussing the Diagnostic Process for Primary Myelofibrosis

During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pankit Vachhani, MD, discussed with participants how they would diagnose a patient who potentially has primary myelofibrosis. CASE SUMMARY. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting 4 months. She also reported increased bruising and unexplained...
targetedonc.com

Psychiatric History May Prompt Patients’ Decisions for Faster Surgical Treatment in Thyroid Cancer

Psychiatric history may be an important factor for physicians to consider when counseling patients on their treatment options with thyroid cancer, according to a retrospective chart review. Patients with anxiety, as well as anxiety and depression, may turn to surgical treatment faster than considering active surveillance when discussing treatment options,...
targetedonc.com

How to Address Barriers to Accessing Gynecologic Oncology Specialists

Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, MPH, MSc, discusses how oncologists and health systems can overcome barriers to access to the best available care for patients with gynecologic cancers. Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, MPH, MSc, an obstetrics and gynecology oncology fellow at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania,...
targetedonc.com

Significant RFS Benefit Shown With Adjuvant Nivolumab in Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma

In patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, use of adjuvant nivolumab achieved a 58% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 CheckMate-76K clinical trial (NCT04099251).1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy