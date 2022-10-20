Read full article on original website
Higher BMI May Induce More Aggressive Disease, Worse Clinical Outcomes in Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma
Investigators found that higher body mass index is associated with more aggressive differentiated thyroid carcinoma tumors, as well as an increased risk for worse clinical outcomes, with patients with a BMI above 28.4 being at a higher risk. Higher body mass index (BMI) may be associated with more aggressive differentiated...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Cancer Survivors May Be at Increased Risk for Secondary Primary Thyroid Cancer
A study found that after their first primary malignancy diagnosis, cancer survivors are at a significantly increased risk for secondary primary thyroid cancer, with other half of cases occurring in the first 3 years. Following their initial diagnosis, cancer survivors, compared with the overall population, are at a 90% increased...
Real-World Retrospective Review Confirms Efficacy of Frontline Lenvatinib Monotherapy in RAI-Refractory DTC
A real-world retrospective patient chart review showed a 72.4% physician-reported best overall response, confirming the agent’s clinical efficacy to treat patients with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Treatment with lenvatinib (Lenvima) monotherapy induced a complete (CR) or partial response (PR) in 72.4% of patients with radioactive iodine (RAI) therapy-refractory differentiated...
Mao Discusses the Best Management Strategy for a Patient With Clear Cell RCC
During a tweet chat, Shifeng S. Mao, MD, PhD and Targeted Oncology Twitter followers discussed the case of 59-year-old woman with clear-cell renal cell carcinoma ad best treatment options for the patient. Targeted Oncology was joined on Twitter by Shifeng S. Mao, MD, PhD, chair of the Allegheny Health Network...
Discussing the Diagnostic Process for Primary Myelofibrosis
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Pankit Vachhani, MD, discussed with participants how they would diagnose a patient who potentially has primary myelofibrosis. CASE SUMMARY. A 68-year-old woman presented to her physician with symptoms of fatigue and abdominal pain lasting 4 months. She also reported increased bruising and unexplained...
NJ flu cases are on the rise. Experts expect a worse season than the past 2 years
That season of headaches and fevers, muscle aches and fatigue caused by the flu has arrived in New Jersey. Visits to hospital emergency rooms and doctors' offices for flu-like symptoms have increased since the beginning of October and are higher than they were at this time last year. Nationally, kids seem to...
Psychiatric History May Prompt Patients’ Decisions for Faster Surgical Treatment in Thyroid Cancer
Psychiatric history may be an important factor for physicians to consider when counseling patients on their treatment options with thyroid cancer, according to a retrospective chart review. Patients with anxiety, as well as anxiety and depression, may turn to surgical treatment faster than considering active surveillance when discussing treatment options,...
How to Address Barriers to Accessing Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, MPH, MSc, discusses how oncologists and health systems can overcome barriers to access to the best available care for patients with gynecologic cancers. Anna Jo Bodurtha Smith, MD, MPH, MSc, an obstetrics and gynecology oncology fellow at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania,...
Significant RFS Benefit Shown With Adjuvant Nivolumab in Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma
In patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, use of adjuvant nivolumab achieved a 58% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death. Adjuvant nivolumab (Opdivo) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) compared with placebo in patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 CheckMate-76K clinical trial (NCT04099251).1.
