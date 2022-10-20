Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
‘It’s a fun prop’, Lubbock pizzeria draws attention with Dahmer inspired decoration
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock pizzeria faced some backlash on Saturday for a controversial pizza it put on display for the Halloween season. Capital Pizza in Lubbock displayed a Halloween decoration called the “The Jeffrey Dahmer Special.” The decoration was made to look like a pizza made with various body parts. The decoration was inspired by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
everythinglubbock.com
If you could bring back a restaurant from Lubbock’s past, which one would it be?
LUBBOCK, Texas – With a little help from our assignment manager, EverythingLubbock.com combed through the names of roughly 200 restaurants that, over the years, shut their doors in Lubbock. We narrowed down a list of what think Lubbockites of a certain age would find the most impactful. After you...
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
KCBD
Raider Red statue unveiled, 30 years in the works
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From paper mache and chicken wire to bronze, the new Raider Red statue was unveiled Saturday morning. Raider Red has been spreading school spirit for 50 years. “He’s an icon, he’s a two-time national champion, and he is the embodiment of what it is to be...
everythinglubbock.com
If you need something to do this weekend, we have your covered in our Weekend Events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday Trends and Friends give you a few ideas on how to make the best of your weekend. There is also something to do around Lubbock with your friends and family. This week there are fall festivals, a ballet, movie night and more.
Lubbock’s Chickies Tasty Treats Is Halloween Candy, Elevated
Chickies Tasty Treats (4930 S Loop 289, #205) has become a sweet staple for me. If I need classy cookies for a party, a lovely box of chocolates for a special occasion, or just a treat because I deserve it, Chickies is always a reliable choice. Because the chocolates, macrons, cookies, cupcakes and more are always deliciously and artfully made. But also because "Chickie", that is, Stephanie, the proprietor and chocolatier is really cool.
14 Picturesque Cemeteries for Fall Photos in and Around Lubbock
We are in the peak of my favorite time of year and that is in the middle of spooky season. I have loved Halloween and Dia de los Muertos for as long as I can remember always feeling like the long lost cousin of the Addam's Family. I even remember going to Mexico as a child for family funerals and seeing my great grandparents giant tombstones and feeling a sense of love and care.
SPOTTED: A Spooky Ghost Caught on Camera at a Lubbock Business
Now, there's a history of ghosts in Lubbock. Don't believe me? You can google 'haunted places in Lubbock' just as well as I can and find incident after incident of hauntings in our fine city. Here's an example of a ghost caught on camera written by internet and radio sensation...
5 Underrated Parts of Fall in Lubbock That Should Stay That Way
Fall is in full swing here in the Hub city, which means everyone is enjoying the many perks of the transitional season. Alongside some of the best parts of fall, like Halloween, pumpkin spice, and sweater, there are some things that are definitely underrated. While many things in the world that are underrated deserve to get more love and attention, these 5 parts of fall in Lubbock deserve to stay underrated until the end of time.
Escape Lubbock and Spend A Weekend Inside a Missile Silo
If you've ever felt the need to escape Lubbock and hunker down for a long weekend away, why not stay at a place that can offer you privacy and even protection from any explosions that may or may not occur. In Roswell, New Mexico you will find an airbnb that...
fox34.com
One moderately injured in north Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a crash in north Lubbock. The crash occurred on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 just before 2:30 p.m. Two vehicles crashed on the access road, leaving one person moderately injured. Police are still...
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November
The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
Will Lubbock Starbucks Be Getting These New Machines?
A viral TikTok recently showed off the new cold bar machine system that Starbucks plans to use in their establishments. It is called the Siren System and apparently reduces the amount of time it takes to make frappuccinos by over 40 seconds. The system is designed to reduce the number...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Why Doesn’t The City Of Lubbock Make Recycling More Convenient?
It's a shame that more people in Lubbock don't recycle. If you aren't into it, I honestly don't really blame you. It's not the most convenient thing to do here. You've got to bag up all of the stuff and physically take it to a recycling center yourself. If the city provided all of the residents with recycling bins and then came by once a week to pick them up, I think they would be surprised at just how many people participated.
1 injured in Plainview, ‘shot multiple times’
Police in Plainview responded to a shooting Saturday night at the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, 2105 Dimmit Road.
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Holiday Happening is Back: Here Are The Details
One of my favorite events of the year is back. The Junior League of Lubbock's Annual Holiday Happening Event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it is so much fun. This five-day shopping event kicks off with awesome shopping and lots of local merchants. Not only that, there will be silent auctions and traditional events as well. Starting it off with Sneak Peek Night, then Ladies Night, and even a Breakfast with Santa Claus for the kiddos.
Drive by shooting of 6-year-old, Lubbock woman headed to prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock. Previous court documents said Ramos trafficked marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone stole her drugs in a robbery. Ramos thought the person responsible lived at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to […]
