MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T sheds back seat, for $118,050
In its pursuit to build a 911 for every niche, Porsche on Tuesday unveiled a version that's gone on a diet. That car is the 2023 Porsche Carrera 911 T, which will cost $118,050 (including destination) when it arrives at U.S. dealers next spring. Porsche enthusiasts will note the 911...
Bugattis, Rally Cars and Miuras, Oh My! A Bonkers 18-Car Single-Owner Collection Is Heading to Auction
There are few things that excite car buffs more than a meticulously curated set of vehicles being put up for sale. An 18-car collection that more than fits this description is set to hit the block next month as part of RM Sotheby’s upcoming London auction. Whether you’re into sports cars, supercars or rally racers, the Gran Turismo Collection has something for everyone. How can you tell a car collection is really special? When a classic 1980s Lamborghini Countach isn’t the headliner. And that’s just the case with the Gran Turismo collection, which was compiled over the years by a single unnamed...
conceptcarz.com
Irreplaceable Bugatti history returns home
For years a collection of the most extraordinary unrestored Bugatti cars has sat, meticulously cared for and researched, in a sprawling house in Switzerland. But now this collection, lovingly built up over decades by Hans Matti, has found a new custodian, and the cars' first journey under their new ownership took them to Château Saint Jean in Molsheim – the home of Bugatti Automobiles.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Porsche 911 T
Manual transmission, upgraded standard performance features and weight reduction mean pure fun. Atlanta. Porsche is adding the 911 Carrera T variant to the 911 model line. The letter T stands for 'Touring' and signifies models with equipment that enhances both driving pleasure and performance. The new 911 Carrera T is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and rear seat delete as standard, though the rear seat is available as a no-cost option if desired. Optionally, an eight-speed PDK is available as well for no additional cost. Thanks to the standard seven-speed manual transmission and several features that focus on saving weight, the new 911 Carrera T weighs 3,254 lbs., making it 100 lbs. lighter than a standard 911 Carrera (PDK only). Fitted with a PASM Sport Suspension as standard including a 10 mm ride height reduction compared to the standard 911 Carrera as well as reduced sound insulation, the new 911 Carrera T is made for driving enthusiasts.
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Being Auctioned At No Reserve
This incredible and rare luxury supercar can zip into your collection!. Only around 150 examples of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R coupe were made for the United States, and this example is finished in a Northern Lights Violet Metallic Paint. With only 9K miles on the clock, the clean AMG GT R, being offered on Bring a Trailer by Cascio Motors, can be your next luxury car. It has plenty of bite to go along with the striking looks!
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
gmauthority.com
Two-Tone Blue 1967 Pontiac Bonneville Station Wagon For Sale
The Pontiac Bonneville was a moniker originally bestowed upon a 1954 Corvette-based GM Motorama concept car. That car never made it to production, but the Pontiac Bonneville was offered to the public in 1957 as the fuel-injected convertible version of the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief. It was equipped with almost every possible option with the exception of air conditioning and the continental kit. For the 1958 model year, the Bonneville became its own model, available in either a convertible or two-door hardtop.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
CNET
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
MotorAuthority
GMC Sierra EV electric truck, Cadillac Celestiq: The Week In Reverse
GMC unveiled another electric pickup truck, Jeep debuted its first all-electric production-bound vehicle, and Cadillac revealed its Celestiq flagship. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 GMC Sierra EV became the automaker's third electric truck. Revealed in $108,695 Denali Edition 1 form, the electric pickup...
Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque?
The final verdict on this often-repeated piece of automotive trivia may surprise you. The post Do Inline Six-Cylinder (I6) Engines Make More Torque? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Origin of the GT Badge on Cars May Surprise You
The name Grand Tourer is at least as old as the 1930s. The post The Origin of the GT Badge on Cars May Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Custom Willys M38 Tackles Moab
Yeah, at Four Wheeler we make a big deal about Willys flatfender jeeps. This is not out of some bias against the modern corporate Jeep (although we also generally like what they do … at least with the Wrangler and Gladiator), nor a strong love of the corporations that have owned the Jeep name over the past 77 years—Willys, Kaiser, AMC, Daimler, and so on—nor is it out of a place of hatred or dislike for the many other 4x4 companies that have existed or those that still do; we are equal-opportunity off-roaders. Our love for flatties is simply because these Jeeps from Willys and Ford were the first widely available 4x4s. Since their appearance during WWII, their utilitarian design has impacted every road-capable lightweight 4x4 built, and we, as aficionados of the four-wheeling world, love seeing old iron on the trails. And although a stock Willys is always a pleasure to see, the off-road lifestyle is about making 4x4s a reflection of the owner's personality, all while making potential improvements. Form follows function, and there are few hard-and-fast rules about what a vehicle owner can do, but some upgrades seem inevitable. When we saw this OD Green M38, owned by Tim Reents from Illinois, on the iconic Hell's Revenge Trail at Easter Jeep Safari 2022, we had to have a closer look. And on further inspection we decided a full feature in Four Wheeler was in order. The Jeep is unique and uses some ideas found on other modified flatties as well as some different ideas we enjoyed noticing. Check it out!
