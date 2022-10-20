Read full article on original website
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion
A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center honored for service: 3,000 birds and a lifetime of dedication
The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center was honored on Friday with an award from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for its 10 years of service and dedication to care of native birds and wildlife. DLNR Chair Suzanne Case, presented HWC with a DLNR & YOU Citizen Conservationist Award...
Kona Commons Shopping Center Is Full
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Owners say the opening of the “Aloha Grown” store means the shopping center has achieved 100% percent tenancy. (BIVN) – It is a “full house” at the Kona Commons Shopping Center. The shopping center owners, MacNaughton and Kobayashi Group, announced this...
Big Island’s Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center honored by state for 10 years treating 3,000 birds
The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center, based in Kapa‘au on the Big Island, was honored on Friday with an award from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for its 10 years of service and dedication to the care of native birds and wildlife. Department Chair Suzanne Case presented...
LIST: Popular chicken and waffles spots on Oahu
Chicken and Waffles can be eaten any time of the day, although it is traditionally sold during breakfast and brunch.
This Maui Beach House Exudes Midcentury Modern Appeal
This article appears in the August/September 2022 issue of Hawaii Home + Remodeling. When Boyd Construction’s design/build husband-and-wife team of Todd Boyd and Sarah Schmidt purchased a midcentury abode overlooking Kahana Bay, they wanted to update the home while maintaining as much of its original charm as possible. “There’s...
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond on Oʻahu
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond eat non-native Australian mullet, introduced to Oʻahu waters in the 1950s. This finding leads scientists to believe that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on the invasive mullet species. The joint study was published in Aquaculture, Fish, and...
Day after double drowning, Maui residents raise alarm about hazardous shoreline
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after two people died at Keanae Landing, a family with young children was seen playing on wet rocks. “You guys all need to come out of there,” shouted Kelly Luat-Hueu on Friday morning. Kelly and his family put up caution tape around...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
Maui housing specialist who helps recently released inmates with reintegration honored
Housing specialist, Jennifer Grancha was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month. She’s been with MEO since 2021 and in her capacity, helps recently released inmates with their transition into the community. Organization leaders say Grancha believes in second chances for her clients, “while taking no excuses.”
I went to THE bamboo forest in Maui Hawaii 🌋 Pipiwai Trail hike in Haleakala National Park from the Hana Highway 🌋 Hawaii travel blog
You are reading: Bamboo forest hike maui | I went to THE bamboo forest in Maui Hawaii 🌋 Pipiwai Trail hike in Haleakala National Park from the Hana Highway 🌋 Hawaii travel blog. So there are a few bamboo forests on Maui. But the bamboo forest that’s in...
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
Hawaii has one of the highest rates of liver cancer
October is Liver Cancer Awareness Month and Hawaii has one of the highest rates of liver cancer in the U.S.
