ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waikoloa Village, HI

Comments / 0

Related
mauinow.com

New spice company on Maui donates to nonprofit in support of Hawaiian immersion

A $1,250 donation was presented by the Paia Spice Company to Nā Leo Kākoʻo O Maui on Friday, as part of a long-term commitment to give back to the Hawaiian culture. “When we formed the company just a little over a year ago, we wanted some way to give back to the culture”, said Brad Beck, owner of Paia Spice Company. “I went to my good friend Isaac De la Nux and asked him how we could accomplish this.”
bigislandvideonews.com

Kona Commons Shopping Center Is Full

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Owners say the opening of the “Aloha Grown” store means the shopping center has achieved 100% percent tenancy. (BIVN) – It is a “full house” at the Kona Commons Shopping Center. The shopping center owners, MacNaughton and Kobayashi Group, announced this...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
Hawaii Magazine

This Maui Beach House Exudes Midcentury Modern Appeal

This article appears in the August/September 2022 issue of Hawaii Home + Remodeling. When Boyd Construction’s design/build husband-and-wife team of Todd Boyd and Sarah Schmidt purchased a midcentury abode overlooking Kahana Bay, they wanted to update the home while maintaining as much of its original charm as possible. “There’s...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond on Oʻahu

Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond eat non-native Australian mullet, introduced to Oʻahu waters in the 1950s. This finding leads scientists to believe that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on the invasive mullet species. The joint study was published in Aquaculture, Fish, and...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
WAILUKU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors

Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui housing specialist who helps recently released inmates with reintegration honored

Housing specialist, Jennifer Grancha was named Maui Economic Opportunity Employee of the Month. She’s been with MEO since 2021 and in her capacity, helps recently released inmates with their transition into the community. Organization leaders say Grancha believes in second chances for her clients, “while taking no excuses.”
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy