Wave 3
Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release at Cole’s Place in West Louisville on Saturday. Cole’s son, Jonathon Cole, said his father died Friday morning. He was 65 years old. ”He just motivated me,” Cole said. “He never let anything...
Henderson church raises money through pumpkins
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Driving around Henderson, you may have noticed a local church stocked up on pumpkins this fall season. Volunteers with the First Assembly of God have been out selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween. Church members tell us this is the second year for the church’s pumpkin patch. While experts say low pumpkin […]
Bloktoberfest brings German heritage to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest. “I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival. Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen. […]
14news.com
Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
Johnny Depp returns home in surprise visit to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Movie superstar Johnny Depp has not been shy to national media as of lately, but now he’s even making local headlines. The famous Tri-State native was back home in Owensboro on Friday, and some lucky neighbors got the chance to meet him in person. Jeff Day was one of those lucky […]
14news.com
Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
Little Boy Struggles to Stay Awake Driving Toy Razor Around Indiana Backyard [WATCH]
I know being tired all too well. My body has yet to get used to a radio morning show schedule and it's going on 15 years. Getting up at 3:15 am is so hard. This natural-born night owl will never be able to get used to that kind of schedule.
Load Up on the Goodies at These Seven Owensboro KY Trunk-or-Treat Events
Talk to anyone my age about Halloween, and it won't take long for SOMEONE to mention how far away from home we used to travel on the scariest night of the year. I even remember taking a wagon one year, returning home, dumping the loot, and heading back out. IT'S...
wevv.com
Evansville animal shelter holds dog and cat food giveaway at noon
Cat and dog owners in Evansville could take advantage of a free offering on Friday. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue says it will be giving out free dog and cat food starting at noon on Friday while supplies last. The animal rescue center says that it has a pallet...
Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
Evansville’s only vegan restaurant closing permanently
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little after 2 years of business, an Evansville vegan-based restaurant is closing their doors for good. Owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery shared the news through social media Friday afternoon. Although there are many reasons Flourish is shutting down, owners say inflation is the main reason they have to close. “There’s […]
14news.com
Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO
Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS
The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
14news.com
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
wevv.com
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
Brescia University Ranked 2nd Best in Kentucky, Kentucky Wesleyan College 10th
WalletHub recently conducted a study to determine which colleges and universities are the best in Kentucky. In the report released by the personal-finance website, Brescia University earned high marks. Here's why they ranked at the top of the pack. We all know that choosing the perfect college can be a...
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
14news.com
Deaconess physician discusses the rise in respiratory viruses in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Evansville. Pediatric Physician Sarah Rust explains that there is an increase in RSV, Flu A, COVID as well as the common cold among other viruses, while clinics and pediatric hospitals all throughout Evansville are becoming overcrowded. Rust says kids...
