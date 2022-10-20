ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Henderson church raises money through pumpkins

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Driving around Henderson, you may have noticed a local church stocked up on pumpkins this fall season. Volunteers with the First Assembly of God have been out selling pumpkins ahead of Halloween. Church members tell us this is the second year for the church’s pumpkin patch. While experts say low pumpkin […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bloktoberfest brings German heritage to Owensboro

OWENSBORO,  Ky. (WEHT)– Beer, barbecue, and live music- some say it is the perfect combination for a fall day. Families filled 2nd Street in Downtown Owensboro for the second annual Bloktoberfest. “I think Bloktoberfest is awesome,” says Jesse Sash, who was out enjoying the festival. Sash even dressed up for the occasion and wore Lederhosen. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police. “This is mainly...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Johnny Depp returns home in surprise visit to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Movie superstar Johnny Depp has not been shy to national media as of lately, but now he’s even making local headlines. The famous Tri-State native was back home in Owensboro on Friday, and some lucky neighbors got the chance to meet him in person. Jeff Day was one of those lucky […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold. Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims. Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville’s only vegan restaurant closing permanently

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little after 2 years of business, an Evansville vegan-based restaurant is closing their doors for good. Owners of Flourish Plant-Based Eatery shared the news through social media Friday afternoon. Although there are many reasons Flourish is shutting down, owners say inflation is the main reason they have to close. “There’s […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

Owensboro’s Grace Bush Was Crowned UK’s Homecoming Queen – GO CATS

The University of Kentucky's long-running tradition of crowning a Homecoming King and Queen happened this weekend and the new queen is from right here in Owensboro!. The University of Kentucky has worked hard to make Homecoming Week special for all those who participate. It is a time for the entire campus of UK to plan super fun events for all to take part in. In fact, over 10 different events were planned throughout the week according to uknow.uky.edu including;
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
