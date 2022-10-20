ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Southern Lancaster County Fires

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported that there are at least two large grass fires just south of the county. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Hanson Park gazebo fire. Updated: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:17 PM UTC. Omaha Fire investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
kios.org

Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

About 13 Pounds of Fentanyl Seized in Lancaster County

LINCOLN—(KFOR Oct. 20)—A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 80 on the west edge of Lincoln leads to the discovery of more than 13 pounds of fentanyl. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the Lancaster County/HSI Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-80 about a mile west of the NW 48th Street interchange heading west.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Sheriff: Structure fire reveals Nebraska marijuana grow operation

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A rural Cass County, Nebraska man was arrested Thursday for allegedly operating a marijuana grow operation. The operation was discovered after firefighters attacked a structure fire. The fire was reported at or near a home east of Highway 75 and Young Street, which is just north of Beaver Lake.
CASS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
EWING, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police sharing alarming statistics on teen driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department encouraged parents to speak to their teenage drivers on Thursday after sharing alarming statistics. Capt. Todd Kocian said National Teen Driver Safety Week is the perfect time to ask your teens to stay safe behind the wheel. “We are asking parents...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy