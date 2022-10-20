Read full article on original website
Cache hosts Cruisin’ Oklahoma, trunk-or-treat
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - With Halloween approaching, the City of Cache hosted two events for residents this weekend on Cache Public Schools grounds. Cruisin’ Oklahoma arrived Sunday morning with a large display of cars. They had a variety of vendors, a burnout, trunk-or-treat and costume and pumpkin contests. Code...
33-Year-Old Laramie James Reid Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita falls Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway at around 7 p.m.
Is This Why Lawton Drivers Are So Slow In The Rain?
Like pretty much everyone in town, I made my way to work this morning in the gentle sprinkles of an October rain shower... but things were not as normal, and I found myself the bearer of bad driving. I had to work on Saturday, we were all broadcasting from a...
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938
Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Looks Like Another Car Wash is Coming to Lawton, OK.
Although it hasn't been 100% officially confirmed yet, it looks like Lawton, Fort Sill will be getting another car wash sometime soon. If you've been anywhere near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane you've probably seen all the construction going on. It's starting to take shape now and it looks like...A car wash.
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Widespread storms are likely Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front will arrive on Monday, this cold front will bring in cooler weather. Temps will remain cool throughout the day on Monday, with temps starting in the 70s and dropping into the 60s, where temps will stay for the remainder of the day. This cold front will also bring some much-needed rain to the area.
City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours
We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
Iowa Park man dies after crash in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the motorcyclist who died following a wreck Sunday afternoon in Wichita Falls. Police say Laramie James Reid, 33, of Iowa Park, died after colliding with a pickup truck at the intersection of Taft and Southwest Parkway. Reid was...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt’s visit to Lawton on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the press release, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SW 4th St. from B Ave. to C Ave. will be closed to thru traffic.
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween is just over a week away, and Saturday night, Comanche County Memorial Hospital started the celebrations early with a trunk-or-treat. Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team. The ambulance and Lawton Fire Department set up booths...
Dog left for dead rescued by Wichita Falls family
A 1-year-old German Shepherd was hit by a car, nearly losing her life on Sunday. Now, as the vet bills pile up, the family who rescued her is asking the community to lend a hand, just like they did when they found her left for dead on the side of the highway.
WFFD battle 3-alarm fire on 11th Street
Just before noon on Monday, the Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to a large fire on 11th Street near the Clark House apartments.
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges. The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct...
One hospitalized in Sunday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police and emergency medics responded to a call of gunshots near downtown Sunday night. According to officers at the scene, around 8:30 p.m., police received a report of gunshot victims in an alleyway between 14th and 15th near Holliday Street. One person was transported to the hospital with gunshot […]
Wichita Falls man who terrorized residents pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police said has threatened people with a baseball bat and a crossbow pleads guilty to aggravated assault. James Alan Patterson was placed on six years probation for the incident with the crossbow. Last October, police said a man on Rain Lily Court said he was outside with his children […]
Affidavit sheds new light on Jorge Gonzalez’s murder
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An arrest affidavit gives new information about Jorge Gonzalez’s murder. According to the affidavit, on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., Wichita Falls Police were dispatched to a convenience store at 711 Central Freeway for a gunshot victim. The officers located the victim, Jorge Gonzalez, dead from multiple gunshot wounds […]
