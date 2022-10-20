Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandvideonews.com
Downed Utility Pole Closes Kaumana Drive In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Saturday night, asking the public to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive. UPDATE – (October 23) – Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive in Hilo was opened Sunday morning, police report.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
bigislandnow.com
Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead
A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
bigislandnow.com
Police looking for 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
bigislandvideonews.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Hilo Traffic Crash
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a Honda motorcycle heading south on Kanoelehua Avenue rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma at the East Kawili Street intersection. (BIVN) – A fatal traffic collision occurred in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Hawaiʻi...
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a body at the bottom of a Hilo pool on Tuesday. Officials said county lifeguards found the body at the Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium earlier in the morning. The Hawaii Police Department and Hawaii Fire Department...
KITV.com
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old Boy Scout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police will have to turn over evidence and details of their investigation into the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old Boy Scout. A judge granted a petition from the estate of Manuel Carvalho for an independent investigation. Police and autopsy reports, body camera videos, and...
bigislandnow.com
Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday
On Sunday afternoon, a man operating a motorcycle died after colliding into the back of a truck stopped at a red light in Hilo, according to the Hawaiʻi Island police. It was the 30th traffic fatality on the Big Island in 2022, and the second one on Sunday. Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old died in Captain Cook after his pickup truck ran off the shoulder of Nāpo‘opo‘o Road and struck a large tree.
bigislandnow.com
Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman
Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Victim In Puna Murder
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - A 47-year-old Mountain View man was found dead, an apparent victim of a single gunshot to the head. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have identified the apparent homicide victim found earlier this week in Puna as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of Mountain View.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
Officials resolve error message sent to Big Island voters
The 2022 General Election is coming up quickly. Ballots are arriving by mail this week and ballot drop boxes are opening up, but a strange message sent out to thousands of Hawaii Island voters had many confused.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
Comments / 0