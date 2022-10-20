Read full article on original website
Related
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oklahoma
Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
Oklahoma Bowhunter Arrows 204-Inch Surprise Nontypical Giant
Every fall, we profile giant deer tagged by hunters who knew their trophy well after gathering tons of trail cam pics, notching the occasional (or frequent) sighting, and maybe scooping up a year or two’s worth of sheds. Then a dramatic end to the saga. Oklahoma bowhunter Connor Webb had almost none of that when he killed a Sooner State monster this week. What he got instead was a very big and very pleasant surprise. “I first got this buck on my trail camera only six days ago,” he told F&S. “I immediately went and put up a stand, took off work, and planned to put in 8 hours a day hunting him.”
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
How to watch, listen and stream No. 20 Texas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday
No. 20 Texas travels to Stillwater to face No. 11 Oklahoma State in a crucial Big 12 matchup on Saturday. The Longhorns are nearly a touchdown favorite over the Cowboys, although they possess a lower ranking and are playing on the road. ESPN’s FPI also favors Texas, giving the Longhorns a 66% chance to leave Stillwater victorious this weekend.
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?
Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program. A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
Texas vs Oklahoma State: 3 Takeaways from the Pokes’ Thrilling Win
The Oklahoma State football team knocked off Texas thanks to some fourth-quarter heroics from Spencer Sanders and here are three takeaways from a thrilling win. What a game. This was a season-defining game for both teams, with conference championship implications and beyond on the line. In one corner, 5-2, No. 20 Texas, who has a healthy Quinn Ewers, who the Longhorns had yet to lose with. In the other corner, 5-1, No. 11 Oklahoma State football, fresh off of a heartbreaking loss to unbeaten TCU.
thecentersquare.com
Marijuana and barbecue flavor Oklahoma's gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – A fiery debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister and incumbent Kevin Stitt on Wednesday night volleyed between questions about smoking marijuana to an investigation into a restaurant known for its smoked meats. Stitt challenged a moderator's statement that $17 million was overpaid to Swadley's Foggy...
Bill Follis, who led the Modoc Nation in northeast Oklahoma for nearly 50 years, dies
Bill Follis laid out three life principles for his grandson. First, be fiscally responsible. Second, be persistent. “The third thing was, you have to learn when to take a risk,” Blake Follis said. “And you can have some good ones, and you can have some bad ones, but it’s just important to be able...
Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma St past No. 20 Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over three minutes left, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated No. 20 Texas 41-34 on Saturday.Green's 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D'Shawn Jamison's grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field.Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12), which bounced back from a double-overtime loss to TCU the previous week.Oklahoma State's Jason...
MacArthur High School Presents the 2022 ‘Mortuary of Madness’ Haunted Attraction
If you're looking for some frighteningly good fun this Halloween you're in luck! MacArthur High School is hosting a haunted attraction called 'Mortuary of Madness.' With a name like that, you're sure to have a terrifying time. That's if you're brave enough to enter this nightmare asylum of horrific tragedy and horror.
This Oklahoma Pumpkin Patch in Lawton is the Perfect Place to go for Some Fall Family Fun
This Oklahoma pumpkin patch has some of the most amazing views and some of the most delicious eats and treats in the entire Sooner State. This farm and ranch are located near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge across from Lake Lawtonka in Lawton, OK. If you're looking for some fall family fun that everyone will enjoy and is VERY AFFORDABLE, you'll definitely want to check this place out for an unforgettable afternoon.
KOCO
Oklahoma government office social media catches eye of Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma government office social media account caught the eye of Ryan Reynolds and Chrissy Teigen. Oklahoma’s Department of Wildlife Conservation has a combined following of 250,00 on Twitter and TikTok, which is not typical for a state agency. It all came down to finding a voice.
Assessing Oklahoma State and the Big 12 race
TCU – 3-0 K-State – 3-0 Texas – 3-1 Oklahoma State – 2-1 This week’s slate of games should provide longer term clarity for the conference. This is a must-win for Baylor as injuries have begun to take their toll on the Jayhawks new found success.
Z94
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 4