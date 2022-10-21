ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Trump ally Bannon sentenced to prison for contempt of Congress

By Paul HANDLEY, Kevin Dietsch
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQnxo_0igjq8v300
Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrives at federal court in Washington to be sentenced -- Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump's former aide Steve Bannon was sentenced Friday to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

One of the masterminds behind Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and victory, Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify over the riot by the former president's supporters.

Bannon, who was also fined $6,500, was permitted by the judge to remain free while he fights what his lawyer vowed would be a "bulletproof" appeal.

The longtime Trump strategist struck a defiant tone upon leaving the federal court in Washington -- lashing out at President Joe Biden and the Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives.

"Today was my judgment day by the judge," Bannon told reporters outside. "On November 8th there's going to have judgment on the illegitimate Biden regime," he vowed -- in reference to the upcoming midterm elections.

"And we know which way that is going," he said. "The Biden administration ends on the evening of the 8th of November."

Asked by reporters at the White House for a reaction to the Bannon sentencing, Biden answered dismissively: "I never have a reaction to Steve Bannon."

- 'Undeniably serious' -

The 68-year-old Bannon was greeted on arrival at the courthouse early Friday by protesters yelling "Traitor" Fascist!"

His prison sentence was less than the six months requested by the Justice Department, but more than the probation Bannon's attorneys had sought.

Bannon had argued that he declined to appear before the Capitol riot probe panel upon advice from his lawyer that doing so would violate Trump's executive privilege.

But he also said he felt that the investigation was politically driven.

Federal Judge Carl Nichols rejected those arguments, saying Trump had never asserted executive privilege in Bannon's case and that the events at the Capitol needed investigating.

"The events of January 6th were undeniably serious," Nichols said before pronouncing the sentence. "The January 6 committee thus has every reason to investigate what happened that day."

He added that Bannon had failed to cooperate with the committee on issues not touched by possible claims of executive privilege.

Bannon has "not produced a single document... and has not provided any testimony on any topic," he said.

- 'Assaulted the rule of law' -

Despite the prison sentence, Bannon, who currently runs a streaming political commentary website, could remain out of jail well into next year while fighting his appeal.

The investigation by a special House committee has depicted Bannon as knowing in advance of the plan by hardline Trump supporters to attack the Capitol to prevent Biden from being confirmed as the next president.

It also showed him advocating for Congress to block Biden -- who defeated Trump in the November 2020 election -- from becoming head of state.

"The rioters who overran the Capitol on January 6 did not just attack a building -- they assaulted the rule of law upon which this country was built and through which it endures," the Justice Department told the court in its sentencing memo.

"By flouting the Select Committee's subpoena and its authority, the defendant exacerbated that assault."

Bannon served in the White House as chief strategist for the first seven months of Trump's term, leaving reportedly due to conflicts with other top staffers.

In 2020, Bannon was charged with wire fraud and money laundering for taking for personal use millions of dollars contributed by donors towards the construction of a border wall with Mexico.

While others were found guilty in the scheme, Trump issued a blanket pardon for Bannon before leaving office in January 2021, leading to the dismissal of the charges against him.

Comments / 30

Mark Chase
4d ago

Wouldn't be surprised if someone is paying him to do that time instead of testifying. Or maybe one of Putin’s sleeper agents here contacted him and told him that testifying could be hazardous to his health so he's taking his chances with prison instead. 🤔

Reply
3
default-avatar
humberto
4d ago

Just a slap on the wrist? US Justice has NO TEETH. No wonder we have so many (R) CRIMINALS.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
The Independent

‘The goose is cooked’: Why legal experts are now saying there’s enough evidence to charge Trump over Mar-a-Lago docs

Legal experts are growing increasingly certain that Donald Trump will face criminal charges over his stashing of thousands of pages of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago. What erupted into the national conversation with a stunning raid of the president’s home last month is now a bogged-down legal battle between Mr Trump’s lawyers, the Department of Justice and a special master appointed at the request of the former president.
Washington Examiner

The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio

Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
msn.com

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Torn-up Trump papers, missing Obama and Kim Jong Un letters detailed in new release on White House documents

The National Archives and Records Administration released a small fraction of communications related to government documents removed by former President Donald Trump and his reported destruction of some White House records. The communications related to NARA's efforts to recover those documents, which included letters to Trump from former President Barack...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
AFP

AFP

90K+
Followers
34K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy