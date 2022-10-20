ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

torquenews.com

Subaru's New Crosstrek Hybrid - Why They Sell So Few Of The Fuel-Stingy Models

Subaru doesn't release how many 2022 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid models they sell, but we found out. See how few they sell to U.S.customers. The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid is fuel efficient and an excellent all-weather, all-terrain subcompact SUV. Why doesn't Subaru sell more of the fuel-stingy models to U.S. customers? Subaru of America doesn't release how many new Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid models they sell in the U.S., but we found out.
torquenews.com

10 Cheapest SUVs - Subaru Crosstrek Ranks Among The Least Expensive New Models

What are the least expensive new SUVs you can buy right now? Check out the ten cheapest new models and where the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek fits in. The ten cheapest, most affordable new SUVs you can buy now include the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. Is it the best among the ten? See why it could be the best on the list below.
CarBuzz.com

Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be

We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
torquenews.com

The New Subaru SUV That’s Cheapest To Insure And Where To Find The Best Rates

Which Subaru vehicle is the cheapest to insure? How do the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, 2023 Outback, or 2023 Forester compare in insurance costs per year?. Subaru's all-wheel-drive vehicles are known for being safe and getting the Top Safety Pick+ scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). That's good news for new car shoppers looking for the cheapest insurance for an SUV since a vehicle's safety rating factors into insurance premiums.
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
insideevs.com

Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Autoblog

Hyundai and Kia recall 122,000 vehicles over potential gearbox fault

No automaker is having a good time dealing with semiconductor chips and circuit boards, but Hyundai and Kia are having an especially hard time. The two brands have recently had to recall four models over two problems with circuit boards in their official tow hitch accessory. Now a potential issue with the circuit board controlling the oil pump in the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission used by Hyundai and Kia is forcing recalls of eight models. A potentially inadequate soldering job could allow a board component to detach, thereby causing a pump malfunction.
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...

