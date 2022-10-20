Read full article on original website
Governor Names City of Pasco’s Mike Gonzalez to Hispanic Affairs Commission
City of Pasco Economic Development Manager Mike Gonzalez has been appointed to the Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs by Governor Jay Inslee. According to a press release on the City of Pasco's website:. The Washington State Commission on Hispanic Affairs was created by a Governor’s Executive Order and established...
Inslee, Lawmakers Reveal Abortion Protection Plans, Legislation
Shortly after Gov. Inslee announced he will seek a Constitutional Amendment to codify, or make abortion a permanent right in WA state, other plans were revealed. One of the plans would provide legal and other protections to providers from civil suits related to providing abortion options. Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D) talked about the bill during this press conference at Western Washington University, saying it will be sponsored by Democratic House Rep Drew Hanson. According to Inslee's office:
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
