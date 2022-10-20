Notre Dame vs UNLV: Confidences & Concerns

In last week’s version of “Confidences & Concerns,” I wrote about how fascinating it is to follow parts of a football team as they vacillate between being areas of worry or celebration. Some of this is natural. Then there’s where Notre Dame finds itself halfway through the season: Perplexing doesn’t even begin to describe it.

At a beleaguered 3-3 and coming off a brutal and unexpected loss to downtrodden Stanford, the Notre Dame faithful will sheepishly take their seats in Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday as the Irish square off with UNLV genuinely wondering, “what will it be this week, fellas?”

What Notre Dame team shows up? Let’s look at some areas that Notre Dame can lean on this week and some that could cause more moans and groans than pushups in the stands.

Confidence 1: Running Backs

Audric Estime #7 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrates a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 15, 2022, in South Bend, Indiana. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It’s unfortunate that for all of the “Buslike” punishment running back Audric Estime has dished out, he’s had two extremely ill-timed fumbles that have taken some shine off his body of work. It’s so refreshing seeing Notre Dame have a back that is willing and wants to deliver punishment. Lean on this physical mindset. This team needs more of it.

I say this not to forget about Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs and their weekly contributions. This three-headed monster, if deployed properly should be a weekly mismatch that keeps defenses off balance all game. Use this group as much as possible in the pass and run game.

Confidence 2: Michael Mayer

Oct. 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs the ball as Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford is to be credited for the way it defended the future NFLer. Zone, man, bracket coverage, you name it, and David Shaw and company deployed it wonderfully. Mayer was held to a meager by his standards five catches, denying Drew Pyne his most reliable big down target.

When a team lets Mayer get open with soft zone coverage, continue to get him the ball. But if he’s being covered heavily, others are open. In this way, Mayer can be used as a decoy and help make plays become successful nowhere near the ball. Use your biggest asset for as much leverage as you can whenever you can.

Confidence 3: The Defense

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) celebrates making a tackle during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Is the defense perfect? No. Is it the biggest reason Notre Dame lost to Stanford or anyone else this year? No. This group, for all of the heat it justifiably receives for some head scratching mistakes, allowed 16 points on the night. A winning effort.

I’m confident this group will keep Notre Dame in games for the rest of the year. Can the offense score enough to take advantage of it? This remains to be seen. This group showed it can play with the best in its’ 21-point showing against an absolute juggernaut of an offense featured by THE Ohio State Buckeyes. This group is still the backbone of the program waiting for the offense to catch up.

Concern 1: Bad Vibes

Oct. 15, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) pauses after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The vibe in Notre Dame stadium Saturday is going to be muted. It just is. The fans are still stunned at what happened last week and now return to face an opponent who brings with it, no offense, little to no juice in terms of brand name or history, and I expect a “wait and see” type of energy from the crowd.

My concern is if Notre Dame gets off to another slow start against an allegedly lesser opponent, the mood could get dark quickly. Notre Dame needs to come out and show it is furious about surrendering home turf so easily this year and that it will not happen again. But until it does, this vibe is suspect.

Concern 2: More of The Same Lame

March 5, 2020; South Bend, Indiana; Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees walks amongst the players during Notre Dame’s first spring football practice at the Irish Athletics Center. Santiago Flores/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

When you have an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in the first quarter in any game this year, the problem is, of course, partially execution, but it runs deeper than that. This extreme level of ineptitude to start games indicates the original game plans have not worked. Change is imminent? Right? It better be.

I think the players and fans alike would welcome seeing something new on offense. Nothing drastic or unrealistic, just some new efficient wrinkles that put players in a better place to succeed. More misdirection, creative screens, in-stride strikes over the middle of the field, two-running back sets where both are run threats and blocking threats. Let Tobias Merriweather have five or six chances to flip the field per game. It’s time to change. Now is not the time for more of what hasn’t worked.

Concern 3: Drew Pyne's Bounce back

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Since his ascension to the starting job after an injury to starting QB Tyler Buchner in Game 2 until the Stanford game Drew Pyne had steadily gained trust from both the fans and staff alike.

He struggled against Stanford. He had an inaccurate, off night, How does he bounce back in front of the home crowd just a week after such a devastating loss? Knowing what I do about his makeup and toughness, I suspect he will be eager and ready to show that last week was an anomaly and that he can continue to lead the Irish to wins. But this is a tricky spot with momentum going against Notre Dame, and it’s slightly concerning.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.