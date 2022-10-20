Arvada (CO) Fire Protection District Opens Station 9 in Candelas

Read full article on original website
Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes
Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release. HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community...
Southbound I-225 reopened after closure for shooting investigation
Southbound Interstate 225 is closed at 6th Avenue Monday morning due to a shooting.
Adams County house where shooting happened was short-term rental, police say
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The short-term rental house where a fatal shooting happened during a party early Sunday morning was also connected to a fatal crash in 2021, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this year. One person was killed and two others were injured in the shooting just...
Power restored after wind causes outage in Douglas and El Paso counties
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — High winds caused power outages, broken poles and other damage in east Douglas County and northwest El Paso County Sunday morning. CORE Electric Cooperative first tweeted about high winds causing significant damage across their service territory around 8 a.m. Around 10 a.m., CORE reported...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
Girl dies in Denver shooting, police investigating
A girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Northeast Park Hill and later died, according to the Denver Police Department.
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Colorado’s Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
Fatal crash involving semi on I-70 near Aurora
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Deputies were redirecting traffic on eastbound I-70 in Arapahoe County after a fatal crash on Saturday morning. Officials said that all eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed at the East Colfax Avenue frontage road after the crash between a semi and an SUV. Arapahoe County deputies...
Contact Denver7 gets refund for Denver woman who found contractor on Nextdoor
A Denver woman who found a contractor through NextDoor says after she paid him $20,000, he disappeared.
Santa Fe and C-470 construction begins Wednesday
Douglas County begins its largest transportation construction project to date Wednesday with the widening of South Santa Fe Drive (U.S. 85) at C-470 from four to six lanes. It will close eastbound C-470 access from South Santa Fe Drive through 2023, but the flyover to eastbound lanes will remain open. Drivers going southbound on Santa Fe can also take County Line Road east to Lucent Boulevard south to access east-bound C-470.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
$700 million upgrade getting going to fix I-70 mountain bottleneck
Long known as a place where car trips get unbearable, one of the biggest bottlenecks along the Interstate 70 route in and out of the mountains is getting a two-thirds of a billion-dollar upgrade to a pinch point both east and westbound. "On the weekends I-70 gets all the way backed up to Genesee," said Lisa Marcolina who works at the antique store at the top of Floyd Hill. "It's very dangerous. I can't, I don't know, how people drive down it in the winter." The upgrade will come in stages. Starting in a few weeks will be the creation...
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29
Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
Homicide suspect found dead after police attempted to serve warrants
A homicide suspect was found dead after police went to serve him with an arrest and search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It
It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Aurora now in custody
A woman is in custody after she allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Aurora on Saturday evening.
1 dead, 1 missing, child airlifted after heavy winds swamp kayaks in Lake Pueblo
One adult is dead; another adult is missing and a child was airlifted to the hospital after heavy winds and waves knocked over three kayaks in Lake Pueblo Sunday.
Charges filed against dog owners for fatal pit bull attack in Colorado
According to a news release from the Office of the First Judicial District of Colorado, charges have been filed against the dog owners of two pit bulls that fatally attacked an 89-year-old grandmother in Golden earlier this year. The incident occurred on September 14, in the victim, Mary Gehring's, backyard....
