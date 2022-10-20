Read full article on original website
Canada's Handgun Freeze Is Now In Effect & Trudeau Says 'Canadians Have The Right To Feel Safe'
Canada's handgun freeze has come into effect and Justin Trudeau said that "urgent action" had to be taken to keep communities safe. The prime minister announced on October 21, 2022, that the national freeze on handguns will now prohibit the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in this country. "Canadians...
7 Government Of Canada Jobs Across The Country You Can Apply For That Pay Over $100,000
There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for if you're looking for work and they all pay more than $100,000!. The positions are with a variety of government agencies and organizations including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency. Since the jobs...
Vancouver Is The Second 'Rattiest City' In Canada & Other Cities In BC Made The List Too
If you live in Vancouver, you might want to watch out for some little rodents around your house, because the city was officially ranked as the second rattiest city in all of Canada. A pest control company called Orkin Canada recently shared its annual list of the 25 top "rattiest"...
I Moved To Alberta A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Moving to a completely new place can be a pretty scary experience that's usually filled with a lot of questions. It was no different when I moved to Alberta from London last year, and there were a few things I really wish I knew before I made the move.
This Lookout Tower In Canada Soars Above The Trees & Offers Incredible Views Of Fall Colours
Canada's trees have exploded into shades of orange, yellow and red, and for a spectacular place to see the foliage, look no further than this lookout tower surrounded by fall views. Located in Quebec's Laurentians, the Sentier des cimes Laurentides (aka the Treetop Walk) is where you'll find a panoramic...
Morning Brief: Top Winter Destinations, A Colourful New Loonie & More
We made it; TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: Today, Drake is one of Canada's most valuable cultural exports. However, according to an unearthed invoice, a concert promoter paid the "6ix God" a mere $100 to open for Ice Cube back in 2006 — barely half the price of a single nosebleed ticket to see the Toronto superstar in 2022.
A Lotto Max Winner Has Finally Scored The $70 Million Jackpot
There is finally a Lotto Max winner for the $70 million jackpot and someone just got so much richer!. For the draw on Friday, October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers that needed to be matched to win the grand prize are 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50.
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Your Wallet Will Thank You For Waiting
Ontario gas prices are on their way down again, allowing motorists a chance to collect some savings and keep their wallets fatter this weekend. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Saturday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 162.9 cents per litre.
