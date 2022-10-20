Read full article on original website
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll
SNEAK PEEK: Alabama a Surprisingly Big Favorite Over LSU
Alabama and LSU have a week off before their big showdown in Baton Rouge. Most bookmakers do not make public their odds for two weeks in advance. However if you are a subscriber to DraftKings, you probably got a notice Sunday morning on the earliest point spread for the game.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Nick Saban addresses team psyche ahead of Mississippi State
Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama has had almost a week to digest its loss to Tennessee, and tomorrow will host Mississippi State. Your previews:. Mississippi State has been too erratic away from home to trust on the road against an angry Alabama team. Though 5-2, the Bulldogs’ two losses are both on the road by double-digits against SEC foes. Even if the Bulldogs find some of the apparent holes in Alabama’s secondary, they won’t be able to keep up with Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who played incredibly in his return from a shoulder injury last week. Nick Saban has outscored Mike Leach 79-7 in their two meetings as division foes, and he clearly has a read on how to handle Leach’s attack. Prediction: Alabama (-21)
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Preview: Q&A with Maroon and White Nation
I talked with Landon Young of Maroon and White Nation about the upcoming Alabama-Miss State game. Check out the other half of our exchange over on their site here. 1. The Mike Leach offense seems to look a little bit more in sync every single year, and is starting to look downright dangerous. What’s led to it being more effective in 2022 than we saw in 2021?
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Game Thread
Former Bama All-American and MSU Head Coach Sylvester Croom will be recognized at Bryant-Denny. Later this year, he will officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. Took long enough!. This is Year 3 in StarkVegas for Mike Leach. The 61-year old is 16–15 and 9–13 in the SEC....
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama at Mississippi State Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the ball
Just like their offense, the Mississippi State defense has slowly improved from not good, to average, to above average in their 3 seasons under Mike Leach. Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett is still a young, up and coming DC with the Bulldogs being his first P5 job. He runs a 3-3-5 scheme that is intent on limiting damage, and allowing the opposing offense as many underneath plays as they want. It’s a schematic gamble that assumes, eventually, a college QB is going to mess up.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Victory/Late Shift Open Thread
Well, the defense answered the bell and the Tide coasted to victory. It was interesting to see Eli Ricks get the start at cornerback, and he had quite a game. The pass rush was all over Mississippi State QB Will Rogers tonight as well. Best of all, penalties and mental errors were greatly reduced.
Comments / 0