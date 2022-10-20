Read full article on original website
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
The Block: Analyst explains why Tennessee will beat Georgia, make CFB Playoff
In the video above, 247Sports college football analysts Carl Reed explains why he thinks No. 3 Tennessee will beat No. 1 Georgia in a recent edition of The Block:. Carl Reed: “I think offensively, Tennessee is going to be able to score enough points to beat the University of Georgia. Georgia hasn’t been as dominant on defense as they were last year during the national championship season. Close games to Kent State. Close games to a University of Missouri team this year. I think that Hendon Hooker goes down there, scores a bunch of points and I don’t think Georgia, offensively, will be able to score enough. I don’t think they’ll be able to match them score for score the way that Alabama did. Because they don’t necessarily have Bryce Young. Stetson Bennett is having a good season, but I do give the edge to Tennessee. I think at the quarterback position, they have a huge advantage there.”
Michigan offers four-star Ohio State commitment
Michigan extended a scholarship to 2023 four-star cornerback Jermaine Mathews on Friday, he reported via his Twitter account. Mathews has been committed to Ohio State since July, choosing the Buckeyes over Alabama, Oklahoma, Penn State and a host of others. The offer to Mathews may signify a slight expansion of...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning
Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
Day after thoughts: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa face a critical crossroads surrounding Iowa's future
It seems like each week, Iowa hits a new rock bottom and that wasn't different on Saturday following Iowa's 54-10 loss to Ohio State. The game went as every Iowa fan feared-- an ineffective offense can't move the football against an athletic talented defense while Ohio State's offense eventually wore down the Hawkeyes.
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
Duke will be without the nation's top two incoming freshmen tonight at Countdown to Craziness
Injuries are nothing new to Duke Basketball over the last several seasons as multiple five star prospects have arrived in Durham only to miss time due to various ailments. As the program prepares to open a new era under head coach Jon Scheyer, it appears as though the injury bug has already made itself known.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
James Franklin, Penn State have 'gotten a head start' on Ohio State preparation ahead of Week 9 clash
Penn State football coach James Franklin will worry about Ohio State now that it is game week, but he was quick to keep the focus on Saturday's win over Minnesota shortly after the Nittany Lions' dominant 45-17 win. Franklin defeated the Buckeyes previously at Penn State, and knows this season's game could get his team back in the thick of the Big Ten East title race with a win. That is a conversation for Sunday when Penn State begins film study and game-planning, however.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Huskers make serious jump in recruiting rankings after Coleman commitment
The Huskers received a major lift in the recruiting rankings thanks to the commitment of Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman. Nebraska moved up from 51st to 38th in the 247Sports composite rankings after Coleman announced his pledge to the Big Red on Saturday night. Coleman gives the Husker 2023 recruiting class...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Live from Columbia: Jimbo Fisher talks about the South Carolina game
Follow along with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher as he meets with the media following the Aggies' game against South Carolina. The team goes to 4-3 on the season and faces a ranked Ole Miss team next weekend in their first game at home in over a month.
Four-Star LB Leviticus Su’a talks talks favorite schools and future visits
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Leviticus Su'a is one of the region’s top defensive players and there is some new buzz about his recruitment moving forward. Sua is a four-year varsity player and three year starter for the Monarchs. He has been a captain since his sophomore year and is the heart and soul of the Monarchs defense.
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian assesses Quinn Ewers' struggles after Oklahoma State loss
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has seen better days and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian tried to pinpoint struggles following Saturday's 41-34 loss at Oklahoma State. It was a deflating setback that diminishes the team's shot at getting to the Big 12 title game. Sarkisian spoke with Ewers on the sideline several...
ESPN ranks Georgia No. 2 among college football unbeatens
This week saw ESPN attempt to rank the nine remaining unbeaten FBS teams in college football this week. Georgia, 7-0, No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll, and coming off a 55-0 home win over Vanderbilt, came in at No. 2, behind Ohio State. The Dawgs rank No. 2 in the SP+ rankings and No. 3 in the FPI rankings, with the SP+ giving Georgia a 28.1 percent chance of going 12-0 in the regular season for the second year in a row, down from 30.8 percent last week.
College Football Playoff predictions 2022: Paul Finebaum lays out scenario for all-SEC field
Alabama and Georgia are no stranger to the College Football Playoff. This season, those two schools and Tennessee are firmly in the race, particularly the latter since the Volunteers are still undefeated and beat Alabama in Week 7 at Neyland Stadium. Not only is there a potential scenario where all three schools could be in the running or even make the final four, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum laid out a scenario where four SEC teams could take up the entire playoff.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
