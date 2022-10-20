In the video above, 247Sports college football analysts Carl Reed explains why he thinks No. 3 Tennessee will beat No. 1 Georgia in a recent edition of The Block:. Carl Reed: “I think offensively, Tennessee is going to be able to score enough points to beat the University of Georgia. Georgia hasn’t been as dominant on defense as they were last year during the national championship season. Close games to Kent State. Close games to a University of Missouri team this year. I think that Hendon Hooker goes down there, scores a bunch of points and I don’t think Georgia, offensively, will be able to score enough. I don’t think they’ll be able to match them score for score the way that Alabama did. Because they don’t necessarily have Bryce Young. Stetson Bennett is having a good season, but I do give the edge to Tennessee. I think at the quarterback position, they have a huge advantage there.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO