State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit.

Eastbound I-96 was shut down by Michigan State Police at Outer Drive, at around noon on Thursday, to allow troopers to search for evidence in the case.

According to MSP, a Livonia man in his 30s called 9-1-1 earlier in the day claiming that someone had shot at him on the freeway in that area.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital after being grazed by one of the six shots fired at him.

However, MSP trooper were not able to find any evidence of a shooting on the freeway, nor anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Later in the afternoon, police said they were continuing to investigate to determine where the shooting occurred.

The freeway has since been reopened.