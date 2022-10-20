ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

State Police find no evidence on I-96 after Livonia man shot at 6 times, grazed by bullet

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIUMe_0igjd0Sw00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Investigators have something of a mystery on their hands after a driver claimed he was shot on the freeway in Detroit.

Eastbound I-96 was shut down by Michigan State Police at Outer Drive, at around noon on Thursday, to allow troopers to search for evidence in the case.

According to MSP, a Livonia man in his 30s called 9-1-1 earlier in the day claiming that someone had shot at him on the freeway in that area.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital after being grazed by one of the six shots fired at him.

However, MSP trooper were not able to find any evidence of a shooting on the freeway, nor anyone who witnessed the shooting.

Later in the afternoon, police said they were continuing to investigate to determine where the shooting occurred.

The freeway has since been reopened.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Unidentified man found shot to death behind Detroit home

DETROIT – The body of a man who was apparently shot to death was found Sunday afternoon behind a house in Detroit. Detroit police say that at about 5:48 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, an unidentified man’s body was found behind a home on Turner and Midland streets, near the Lodge Freeway. Officials say residents who live in the area heard gunshots and called 911.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

