This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem
SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
Salem’s Leading Foodie Shares Some of the City’s Tastiest Secrets
Salem has become a destination food city. Many credit Karen Scalia, founder and owner of Salem Food Tours, for helping make that happen. Her mantra is, “Eat local, shop local, support small business.” Introducing guests from near and far to Salem’s renowned restaurants and food and wine shops, she has become the culinary concierge of the Witch City.
Multi-alarm fire rips through $2.5 million Andover home
ANDOVER, Mass. — An Andover home was destroyed after a 3-alarm fire ripped through the house on Sunday afternoon. Around 12:13 p.m., fire crews responded to 15 Somerset Drive where a $2.5 million house was shown spewing flames from the second-story windows. When Boston 25 crews arrived on the...
Friends remember Concord couple killed on walking trail in April
CONCORD, N.H. — It's been more than six months since the loss of a Concord couple was felt around the world. Steve and Wendy Reid are remembered by family and friends as a dynamic duo who brought out the best in each other. Louis Siegel lives in Vermont, but...
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
Five Homes Were Sold in Watertown This Week
Three condos and two townhouses were sold this week. 194 School St. #194, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,850 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $805,000. 108 Templeton Pkwy. #108, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,220 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $849,000. 292 Lexington St. UNIT 292, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse,...
Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says
A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
Suspect arraigned for 1986 murder of Salem State student Claire Gravel
SALEM, Mass. — Thirty-six years after Claire Gravel’s body was discovered on the side of Route 128 in Beverly, a 63-year-old man was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, charged with her murder. John Carey, already serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder (strangulation) and house invasion convictions in...
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Belmont
BELMONT, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle in Belmont on Saturday morning, police said. At 11:20 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on Lewis Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend
SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston
A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
“Thug”crew was in the neighborhood shooting on Saturday
“Thug” tells the story of an aging gangster attempting to reconnect with his children and rectify the mistakes in his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen their grip willingly. The film is set in the 1970’s. The film stars Liam Neeson and crews have been filming...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Tewksbury Police investigating vehicle pursuit and gunshots
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Tewksbury Police are investigating an incident in which gunshots were fired during a pursuit involving two vehicles. On Sunday, Oct. 23 at approximately 2:58 a.m. Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from an individual who reported being pursued by another vehicle on Interstate 495 at Route 133 at high speeds.
Multiple people injured after stabbing and crash in Billerica
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Billerica and an apparent stabbing that caused the accident where multiple people were injured. Officers responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a telephone pole just after 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of 41 Boston Road.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper
Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland
A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500
With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
