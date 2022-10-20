ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

WCVB

By train, car or broom: Ghoulish revelers flock to Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Thousands are flocking to the Witch City this weekend as it celebrates its second-to-last Haunted Happenings weekend. Many of those ghoulish revelers are taking advantage of expanded MBTA service. There is extra train service this weekend to account for the influx of visitors. "We run 25...
SALEM, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem’s Leading Foodie Shares Some of the City’s Tastiest Secrets

Salem has become a destination food city. Many credit Karen Scalia, founder and owner of Salem Food Tours, for helping make that happen. Her mantra is, “Eat local, shop local, support small business.” Introducing guests from near and far to Salem’s renowned restaurants and food and wine shops, she has become the culinary concierge of the Witch City.
SALEM, MA
wglc.net

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Watertown News

Five Homes Were Sold in Watertown This Week

Three condos and two townhouses were sold this week. 194 School St. #194, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,850 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $805,000. 108 Templeton Pkwy. #108, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,220 sq. ft. Condo, Sold: $849,000. 292 Lexington St. UNIT 292, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 874 sq. ft. Townhouse,...
WATERTOWN, MA
NECN

Girl Viciously Attacked By 2 Other Students at Medford High School, Mom Says

A vicious attack at a high school in Medford, Massachusetts, sent a sophomore student to the emergency room with a concussion and other injuries, her mom tells NBC10 Boston. The 15-year-old girl's mother says the two other girls who attacked her daughter at Medford High School last Monday started threatening to kill her months ago. Nicole, who asked us not to use her last name, also says school administrators aren't able to stop the daily abuse.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle in Belmont on Saturday morning, police said. At 11:20 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on Lewis Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
BELMONT, MA
WCVB

Cat adoption event at Salem and Cape Cod this weekend

SALEM, Mass. — More than 50 cats will be available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell’s Cape Cod Adoption Center in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem this Saturday. The two shelters transported dozens of cats from South Carolina to Massachusetts this week, a spokesperson said. This transport...
SALEM, MA
Caught in Southie

The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston

A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize sold in Wayland

A $1 million prize sold in Wayland was one of the largest lottery prizes won in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The winning ticket was won from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The prize was claimed from the Fairview Grant Beneficial Trust of Quincy on Oct. 18.
WAYLAND, MA
Boston

5 Allston-Brighton apartments for under $2,500

With home prices still rising in Massachusetts, and fewer homes on the market, renting remains the most practical option for many Bostonians. If you live in Boston, chances are you know someone who has lived in Allston or Brighton. The neighborhoods are a short trip to downtown (MBTA issues aside), and have their own charm. The average price of a rental unit in Allston ranges from $2,100 for a studio to $3,000 for a two-bedroom, according to ApartmentAdvisor.com, and in Brighton those costs are higher for a studio ($2,277) but lower for a two-bedroom ($2,798).
BOSTON, MA

