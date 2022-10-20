Read full article on original website
Related
This Knicks-Lakers Trade Features Anthony Davis
Everywhere you look, you see stars. We live in a society that’s obsessed with them. We’ll let you decide whether that’s a good thing. Either way, it’s a reality. Stars are on billboards, on TV, and on your phone. If you want to escape them, you may need to invest in a cabin in the woods. NBA teams are obsessed with stars too.
NBC Sports
Klay clarifies why Warriors don't blame KD for leaving
After three seasons, two NBA titles and one torn Achilles tendon, Kevin Durant left the Warriors and signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the summer of 2019. And neither Klay Thompson nor Golden State as a whole blame the two-time NBA Finals MVP for his high-profile departure. “I don’t blame...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Murray debuts in Kings' loss to Clippers
Keegan Murray is exactly who we thought he was. The Kings’ prized rookie made his NBA debut Saturday night, 121 days after Sacramento selected him No. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray played 33 minutes and scored 19 points, but he was one of the few bright...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors survive late collapse, beat Kings
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors on Sunday night at Chase Center welcomed back Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown with a warm ovation and a sparkling 2022 NBA championship ring. They also sent him home with his third straight loss, thanks to a first-half offensive onslaught that ended in the Warriors' favor, 130-125, after almost seeing their giant lead vanish.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
NBC Sports
Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game
Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
Big News About Key Brooklyn Nets Player
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, Joe Harris said he will play in Friday's game between the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
NBC Sports
Wiseman is first youngster to secure spot in Warriors' rotation
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors have on their roster three toddlers by NBA standards, and the least experienced among them has taken an early lead in the competition for playing time. One game into the season, James Wiseman has secured a spot in Golden State’s playing rotation. The...
NBC Sports
What Keegan learned facing Dubs after Kings' rally falls short
Kings rookie Keegan Murray is taking everything, even the losses, as a learning moment. Playing a career-high 38 minutes in the Kings' 130-125 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night, the 22-year-old explained what he took away from facing the defending champions. "I think it helps me...
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
NBC Sports
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
NBC Sports
Kerr defends Klay's missed 3-pointer late in loss to Nuggets
The Warriors' 128-123 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday at Chase Center ended with a questionable decision by Klay Thompson. Down 126-123 with 13 seconds left in the game, Golden State had an opportunity to tie the game after trailing most of the way against the Nuggets. The Warriors...
Victor Wembanyama Only Follows Nets and Knicks on Social Media
The prodigy player seems to only be a fan of two teams.
NBC Sports
Dubs' win vs. Kings is reality check for young second unit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The result Sunday night at Chase Center was a 130-125 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings. Their road to victory was full of highs and lows, in that order. Early on, it was all joy, excitement and amazement. The second half, especially the fourth quarter, was full of nail biting and countless frustrations. With nine minutes to go, Steve Kerr had seen enough.
NBC Sports
Watch Lillard hit clutch 3, Grant hit game-winner lifting Trail Blazers past 0-3 Lakers
But when Portland needed a game-winner it turned to summer acquisition Jerami Grant, who went right at LeBron James and got a shot up around Anthony Davis with :03 left on the clock. The Trail Blazers closed the game on an 11-2 run and picked up the win 106-104, improving...
theScore
Slafkovsky out vs. Stars due to injury
Montreal Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky is not in the lineup Saturday against the Dallas Stars. Slafkovsky is day-to-day with what the Canadiens are calling an upper-body injury. It's unclear how and when the first overall pick in this year's draft got hurt. The 18-year-old scored his first NHL goal in...
NBC Sports
Klay explains why Kyrie's '16 Finals shot is 'biggest regret'
Klay Thompson is considered one of the premier defensive players in the NBA when he is fully healthy. However, there is one moment that still eats at him to this day. Speaking with former Warriors Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All the Smoke," Thompson reveals why Kyrie Irving's iconic shot over Steph Curry late in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals still stings.
ESPN
Lorient stay third in Ligue 1 after battling to draw at Troyes
Lorient were held to a 2-2 draw at Troyes on Sunday, missing the chance to leapfrog Lens into second place in Ligue 1. The result leaves Lorient third with 27 points after 12 games, the same as Lens who have a superior goal difference. Paris Saint-Germain are top of the league with 32 points.
Report: Magic Johnson Wants to Buy Stake in Raiders
The NBA legend is interested in purchasing an ownership stake in the Raiders.
NBC Sports
How Warriors' culture remade Brown after three decades in NBA
SAN FRANCISCO – When Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown took a seat at the podium Sunday before facing the Warriors and said he wanted to address something before taking questions, the room went silent. Brown’s reputation preceded him when he came to the Warriors six years ago. He was...
Comments / 0