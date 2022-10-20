It’s the weekend before Halloween and, as you’d expect, there are plenty of ways you can celebrate the scary season around the Valley, including events like the inaugural Artists Assemble Horror Fest or the Found:RE Phoenix Hotel’s Rocky Horror Picture Show themed dinners. That being said, there are a variety of non-Halloween things to do happening from Friday, October 21, to Sunday, October 23. The latest Body Art Expo will take place in Scottsdale while the taiko drummers of Fushicho Daiko will celebrate the studio’s 30th anniversary.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO