Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Urban League Guild’s Salute to Women in Leadership Gala

Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Warner’s Warm-Up Coat Collection takes place Monday, Oct. 24
It might have warmed up over the weekend, but winter is still on its way.
Community remembers teacher and student lost in shooting
Tuesday morning, our hearts are heavy across the region as we cope with a school shooting that leaves both the victims of violence and emotional trauma.
ALSAC celebrates St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in St. Louis
On Sept. 22, guests gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis in Clayton for the ALSAC Salon event celebrating special supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Many friends of the hospital attended as guests and showed their support of St. Jude and its mission to defeat childhood cancer. Several speakers made remarks and played videos as food and drinks were served.
A ghost named 'Rachel' is haunting Stifel Theatre, staff members say
ST. LOUIS — Staff members at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis have a collection of images – videos and photographs – they believe back up their contention that the building is haunted. Senior public safety manager Eric Cornman showed 5 On Your Side a video...
North St. Louis nonprofit hosts second annual ‘Guns down, hoops up’ basketball tournament, aims to change community culture
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A north St. Louis nonprofit is doing its part to start a conversation about curbing gun violence by hosting an annual basketball tournament. Mission St. Louis works to empower families and individuals for social and economic growth through relationships and opportunities. Jason Watson, the organization’s Director of Engagement, got the idea for the basketball tournament from his friend, Jessie Johnson.
Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late
Since 1989, the feds have pretended to be serious about Coldwater Creek. Yet here we are
WATCH: Mayor Jones remembers visiting CVPA on first day, says ‘this is just so unfair’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones became emotional as she spoke following the deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. “Visited the school the first day on the first day and talked to the students and how excited they were about their upcoming school year. They were bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, we laughed, we sang, and we danced. And now to be here, for such a devesting and traumatic situation breaks my heart, especially as a mother,” said Mayor Jones.
Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Kirkwood’s Colorful Queen Of Vintage Clothing
For her entire adult life, Kirkwood’s Carol Ann Miller has been modeling vintage fashion for historical societies, tours, museums and businesses. Miller, 82, collects authentic clothing and accessories from the 1800s to the mid-1900s for her “Fashions of the Past” program, donning the outfits herself at shows or helping guests dress up themselves.
Stone Soup Cottage introduces Le Champ de Fleurs – an events venue with a twist
For 13 years, Cottleville’s venerated Stone Soup Cottage has been known as a dining destination focused on fabulous food made from local and seasonal ingredients. Now the husband-and-wife team behind that remarkable restaurant has created a new venture: Le Champ de Fleurs by Stone Soup Cottage. The restaurant served...
Column: St. Louis school shooting a dark day for our community, country
I can still hear them singing. As the Roosevelt boys basketball team’s fans sensed what was coming, a monumental upset over the St. Louis and Missouri high school dynasty that was the Vashon Wolverines under legendary coach Floyd Irons, they chanted in unison the Rough Riders’ unofficial theme song ...
El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis
A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
Fixing Flood-Damaged St. Louis Soccer Stadium to Cost Millions
Centene Stadium in St. Louis, the city's new soccer stadium, is still not fully operating after a broken pipe and rainstorm postponed the inaugural game two months ago. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that a spokesman for St. Louis City SC — the new Major League Soccer franchise — told the newspaper that the team is close to resolving its issues and could announce more in “the near future.”
The Catholic Church Does Not Care About Educating Women, But You Should
Rosati-Kain High School, an all-girls Catholic preparatory school, is located only five minutes away from SLU’s campus. Situated at the corner of Lindell and Newstead, it is across from the multi-million dollar new Cathedral, and just down the block from the Archbishop’s 11,000 square foot mansion, where he lives alone. Just a few weeks ago, Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski announced that the Archdiocese of St. Louis would be closing Rosati-Kain at the end of the year due to a lack of funds, which the Church might have had if they weren’t lobbying against abortion and gay marriage and lining their own pockets.
Missouri lawmaker pays tribute to former teacher killed in school shooting
ST. LOUIS — When LaKeySha Bosley approached the stage to speak to a crowd of mourners grieving a school shooting, she wasn't just another politician promising to pass gun control measures. She was grieving her own former teacher. "She was a great teacher," Bosley remembered. "She never gave up...
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
Artist offers helping hand to St. Louis restaurant hit by thieves
Sarah Shelton with Girl Louie made a few touch-ups Saturday to the door of Steve's Hot Dogs, polishing up a mural one day after thieves smashed into the business.
Five customers could win free Lion’s Choice for a year in upcoming contest
Now celebrating 55 years in business, Lion's Choice has a surprise in store for some St. Louis-area customers.
Student texts family farewell during St. Louis school shooting
"I don't know if I'm going to live."
News Nation’s anchor shares experience covering school shootings
"Every time I see these shootings, and I’ve been all over this country to dozens of them, the sameness."
