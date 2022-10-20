Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
For sale: Outer Banks beach cottage made famous by 'Nights in Rodanthe'
The blue-shuttered Outer Banks beach cottage made famous by the 2008 movie "Nights in Rodanthe" is on the market for $1.8 million. Threatened by erosion, the Inn at Rodanthe was moved back from the ocean in 2010. After the move, the owners replicated the interior and exterior to emulate the movie starring Richard Gere and Diane Lane. Take a look.
country1037fm.com
The Outer Banks ‘Nights In Rodanthe’ House Is On The Market
It is probably the most recognizable house in North Carolina, if you don’t count the Biltmore House of course. The 2008 film, ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ made a big impression on a lot of us. Not just for the story but for the house itself. That exact home...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
thecoastlandtimes.com
First Flight Elementary School festival, trunk or treat set for Sunday
First Flight Elementary School’s fall festival and trunk or treat event will be held Sunday, October 23 from 3-6 p.m. The festivities will include bounce houses, a dunk tank, silent auction, raffle drawing, food trucks, face painting, music, games and more. Also during the event, the 25-year-old time capsule...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Realignment of horseshoe channel may be approved by end of month
The much-anticipated realignment of Hatteras Inlet’s horseshoe channel may be approved by the end of October. Todd Horton, deputy chief of navigation for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, made the announcement at the Oct. 11, 2022 meeting of the Dare County Waterways Commission. The realignment designates...
outerbanksvoice.com
Where have all the big clubs gone?
Johnathan Bland was tending bar at Fish Heads Bar and Grill in South Nags Head this summer when a group of men in their twenties came in. They had a question for him. What’s there to do around here? Where does he go out?. Bland said it hit him...
WITN
Dare County man charged after domestic assault
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges for domestic assault. Dare County deputies were called to a home on Knight Cout in Colington around 11:20 Wednesday night for a domestic assault. After an investigation, Jordan Furey, 25, was arrested and charged with felony assault by...
