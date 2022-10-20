Read full article on original website
Photo gallery: Mitchell Mustangs get by Springstead Eagles in defensive battle
TRINITY, FLORIDA- On a cold October evening at Mustang Stadium, the Mitchell Mustangs were able to pull off one of its biggest wins of the season against the previously undefeated Springstead Eagles. The game was also a critical district game within Class 4A-Suburban, District 6 as the ...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Lake & Sumter County High School Football Scores 10.22.22
This week featured plenty of offensive firepower! Wildwood seems unstoppable right now. Mount Dora is Playoff bound for the first time since 2014 and East Ridge pulls off a major upset!. Overall just a great weekend of football. We had some fun upsets, some games which should propel teams into...
Breaking: East River (Orlando) quarterback dies in car accident
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nick Miner, a three-year varsity quarterback for East River High School in Orlando, died Saturday night in a car accident, according to his head coach Tony Piccalo. The 6-foot, 210-pound senior was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in Orange County for three years. He had more ...
WCJB
Sports Overtime Week Nine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Week Nine of high school football began with seven undefeated teams in North Central Florida, and five of them came out unscathed. Bradford, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A-Suburban this week, continued its impressive run with a 44-0 pounding of Dunnellon in the TV20 Game of the Week. The Tornadoes reached 8-0 with the victory.
villages-news.com
Skeleton cyclist spotted near golf course in The Villages
This skeleton cyclist has been spotted near the Volusia Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
ocala-news.com
Anhingas On Duck Box On The Rainbow River
These anhingas were resting on a duck box along the Rainbow River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Ginny Shields for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villages Daily Sun
Outdoor concert series kicks off fall season
Under the willow trees outside of Fenney Recreation, Bobby Blackmon brought the blues to mark the return of the Outdoor Concert Series on Wednesday. Villagers brought their lawn chairs to watch Blackmon perform a mix of originals and fan favorites. Toward the middle of the crowd, Mary and Mike Bickel...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
villages-news.com
A scary situation in Bison Valley
Sean Powers sent in this photo of a scary situation created at his home in Bison Valley. You can see it at 12025 NE 51st Circle in Oxford – if you dare!. Are you ready for Halloween? Do you have your home decorated? Have you got your costume? Dressing up your pet? Share your Halloween photos with us at [email protected]
WESH
Driver killed, 2 pedestrians hurt in morning crash
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 18-year old driver from Orlando was killed, and two female pedestrians were seriously hurt in an early-morning crash on Dallas Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the driver of a Honda Insight failed to stop at Dallas and Oberly Parkway, hitting...
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle School
A troubled teenager in Marion County, Florida steals $13,500 from her grandmother and began handing it all out to her classmates at Lake Weir Middle School. Now police and school officials are trying to recover the stolen money.
Bay News 9
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?
It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Nyella, Duke, and Gizmo
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First is the park loving Nyella. This 4-year-old pup loves to go on walks and is looking for a swimming buddy. Next is the cubby but oh...
Florida girl steals $10K from grandparents, passes it out to classmates
A 14-year-old student at a middle school in Florida is facing a grand theft charge after officials say she stole over $10,000 from her grandparents and handed it out to fellow classmates.
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday. Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church. Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle...
bungalower
Ghost hunter leading tours of Central Florida’s most haunted home
Later this month, the Art and History Museums – Maitland (Facebook | Website) will be hosting a special tour of its Waterhouse Residence Museum on Lake Lily, one of the “most haunted homes” in Central Florida. Visitors will get a chance to visit the beautiful Victorian home...
Villages Daily Sun
James Dinan: A pair of area churches to mark anniversaries Oct. 30
A pair of local churches will be celebrating their anniversaries Oct. 30. Reclaimed Church will host a fall festival to mark its second anniversary at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at 8520 NE 43rd Way, Wildwood. The fall festival features hayrides, a grill masters competition, a costume contest and more. And GraceWay Church marks its 40th anniversary with a special worship service at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 at 10200 Morningside Dr. in Leesburg. There will be a luncheon following the service.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Drive-In hosting free movie night to kick off Red Ribbon Week
The Ocala Drive-In will host a free movie night to kick off this year’s Red Ribbon Week. The free event will take place tonight, October 21, at the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Avenue in Ocala. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the following PG-rated movies will be shown:
hernandosun.com
Classic cars damaged in a Spring Hill garage fire
A pair of classic Oldsmobile cars were damaged when a detached garage behind the carport containing them caught fire. According to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) Public Information Officer (PIO) Kenneth Wannen, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 23, HCFES crews responded to reports of a fire at a residential property on the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill.
