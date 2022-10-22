Ohio State vs. Iowa schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

Week 8 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Iowa

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV

What you need to know

Iowa: As much attention as the Hawkeyes' offense, or lack thereof, gets, by far the strength of this team is its consistent, productive defensive rotation in all phases. Iowa is 13th nationally allowing 3.03 yards per carry, 2nd best allowing 3.83 yards per play, is the only team to not allow a play of scrimmage of 40 yards, is 3rd in scoring defense (9.8), 7th in total defense, 2nd in pass efficiency defense, and 3rd in passing yards allowed.

No. 2 Ohio State: College football's 2nd ranked total offense and most productive scoring unit could face its toughest challenge yet this season against Iowa's skilled defensive unit, but the Buckeyes field a caliber of athlete the Hawks haven't seen yet. OSU is the nation's best offense in the red zone, scoring on all 29 possessions, with all but two being touchdowns.

