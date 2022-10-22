ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State vs. Iowa schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

Week 8 college football schedule: Ohio State vs. Iowa

How to watch

When: Sat., Oct. 22

Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT

TV: Fox network

Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

What you need to know

Iowa: As much attention as the Hawkeyes' offense, or lack thereof, gets, by far the strength of this team is its consistent, productive defensive rotation in all phases. Iowa is 13th nationally allowing 3.03 yards per carry, 2nd best allowing 3.83 yards per play, is the only team to not allow a play of scrimmage of 40 yards, is 3rd in scoring defense (9.8), 7th in total defense, 2nd in pass efficiency defense, and 3rd in passing yards allowed.

No. 2 Ohio State: College football's 2nd ranked total offense and most productive scoring unit could face its toughest challenge yet this season against Iowa's skilled defensive unit, but the Buckeyes field a caliber of athlete the Hawks haven't seen yet. OSU is the nation's best offense in the red zone, scoring on all 29 possessions, with all but two being touchdowns.

College football rankings

According to AP top 25 poll

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

