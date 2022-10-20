Read full article on original website
Every fall, we profile giant deer tagged by hunters who knew their trophy well after gathering tons of trail cam pics, notching the occasional (or frequent) sighting, and maybe scooping up a year or two’s worth of sheds. Then a dramatic end to the saga. Oklahoma bowhunter Connor Webb had almost none of that when he killed a Sooner State monster this week. What he got instead was a very big and very pleasant surprise. “I first got this buck on my trail camera only six days ago,” he told F&S. “I immediately went and put up a stand, took off work, and planned to put in 8 hours a day hunting him.”
Even though it is true that Oklahoma is not as famous as other states in the country, there is no doubt that it has a lot to offer and those that live here or have visited this beautiful state at least once, can absolutely confirm this. If you live in Oklahoma or you plan on visiting it soon, I have put together a list of four beautiful places in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before.
After a major bump in the road, Oklahoma's offense was back to hanging half-a-hundred last week.
The search for four missing men, bicycling in rural Oklahoma, is now a murder investigation after their dismembered bodies were found in a river 40 miles south of Tulsa, according to police.
An Oklahoma scrapyard owner considered a person of interest in the murders of four men whose dismembered bodies were found in a river was arrested on Tuesday, police said. The dismembered bodies of four men were found in a river on Friday in Okmulgee, a town of around 12,000 people in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Up next, the Sooners will face a pair of Top 30 rushing defenses in Iowa State and Baylor.
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State and Texas meet in another ranked vs. ranked showdown between two of the Big 12's best on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) are searching for a quick bounce-back win after suffering their first loss of the season last week, while the Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) look to snap a four-game losing streak in true road games.
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys clash for their 37th all-time meeting.
The Texas Longhorns blew a critical lead on the road to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
Bill Follis laid out three life principles for his grandson. First, be fiscally responsible. Second, be persistent. “The third thing was, you have to learn when to take a risk,” Blake Follis said. “And you can have some good ones, and you can have some bad ones, but it’s just important to be able...
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
(The Center Square) – A fiery debate between gubernatorial candidates Joy Hofmeister and incumbent Kevin Stitt on Wednesday night volleyed between questions about smoking marijuana to an investigation into a restaurant known for its smoked meats. Stitt challenged a moderator's statement that $17 million was overpaid to Swadley's Foggy...
This Oklahoma pumpkin patch has some of the most amazing views and some of the most delicious eats and treats in the entire Sooner State. This farm and ranch are located near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge across from Lake Lawtonka in Lawton, OK. If you're looking for some fall family fun that everyone will enjoy and is VERY AFFORDABLE, you'll definitely want to check this place out for an unforgettable afternoon.
