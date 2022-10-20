ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10 Best Crypto to Buy Now With 10x Potential

IMPT – Carbon Credit and Offset Trading Ecosystem for a Greener Future. Calvaria – P2E Battle Card Game Engaged in its Presale Launch. Tamadoge – Earn Crypto Tokens by Battling Virtual Pet NFTs. Lucky Block – Win Real-World Prizes Worth 6-7 Figures via NFT Competitions. Decentraland...
New Crypto Project Dash 2 Trade Stage 1 of Presale is Sold Out in 3 days

Dash 2 Trade is a new crypto project creating a platform packed with tools for traders and investors across the globe. The first stage of the Dash 2 Presale sold out raising over $1.6 million within just 3 days, signaling that the ERC-based D2T token could explode upon its full release.
Follow The Capital Flow: Buy Oryen, Cardano, Terra, And Uniswap

Investors who understand the underlying technology understand the assets they hold better and get a leg up on the entire market. Blockchain relies on open distributed ledgers. This means that all participants can see every single transaction. Follow the capital flow and discover where the explosive growth will occur. On-chain...
Azukis Gold Skateboard Release Yields Record Breaking 1,800 ETH

Who said Azukis were dead? The legacy NFT project has had it’s quiet periods, but has found a new wind this past week catering to some of it’s most loyal and dedicated audience. Azuki whales stepped up and showed out with the projects latest auction, ‘Proof of Skate.’ Eight ‘gold skateboard’ NFTs – sold as an Azuki NFT with a physical pairing – sold at over 200 ETH each.
WHY PLONA TOKEN (PLON) IS PERFORMING BETTER THAN MAKER (MKR) AND CASPER NETWORK (CSPR)

Plona (PLON) is hitting the cryptocurrency space with a bang. It is beyond the regular crypto tokens encountered everywhere on the internet; instead, it is a token that offers real-time solutions and opportunities. This has made crypto analysts and enthusiasts compare it with top-performing tokens such as Casper Network (CSPR) and Maker (MKR).
LBank Exchange Will List Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 23, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Minebase Token (MBASE) on October 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MBASE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 24, 2022. Innovating the...
XPLUS Announces DEX Listing & Public Beta Launch of First SocialFi App

XPLUS, the first SocialFi gateway empowers users to earn $XPT tokens by monetizing social activities and building communities. With its public beta launch, the XPLUS functionality will open to the public with no additional requirements. By connecting through Telegram, XPLUS beta users enter the metaverse where they earn $XPT through all social media activities like liking, following, sharing, and posting. Unlike Web 2.0 social networks, XPLUS SocialFi established a fair distribution mechanism to help content creators monetize their content and created an environment for C2C content exchanges.
SeaCoast Prepares to Host Token Sale and Make Sailing Safer

If there’s one thing the 21st century has taught it’s that an idea can change the world. While the last 22 years don’t hold a monopoly on good ideas, they’ve driven down the barriers to the implementation of such eureka moments thanks to the rise of the internet, smartphones, and software.
NFTs In A Nutshell: A Weekly Review

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Are NFTs the next new tool in real estate? A house in South Carolina was sold earlier in the week with the deed tokenized. Meanwhile, there are some questions surrounding Bored Ape’s Otherdeeds collection, there’s a new chain entering the NFT space, and another episodic series is finding it’s way to a blockchain.
Reddit Avatars Are A Hit, Surpass OpenSea In Number Of NFT Wallets

Slowly but surely, Reddit Avatars fought their way into success. The initiative was initially mocked, but their second generation 40K collection sold out in 24 hours and the pieces’ prices are raising on the secondary market. Don’t call them NFTs, though. The Reddit brand managed to accomplish the impossible by avoiding crypto jargon in the project’s communication. Reddit Avatars are “Blockchain-backed Collectible Avatars,” thank you very much.

