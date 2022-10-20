Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
YouTube rolls out a fresh redesign – here’s what’s new
YouTube is rolling out a new redesign to add color and new functionality to the platform on mobile, web, and smart TVs. The company revealed its latest design updates in a blog post on its website earlier this week. The redesign includes several new features aimed at improving the user experience on the app.
Google's money churning ad engine sputters in rough economy
Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of market expectations as belts tightened in the digital ad market that drives its revenue. Alphabet shares slipped 6.8 percent to $97.35 in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings report.
knowtechie.com
Get ready for more ads in the Apple App Store
Expect more ads on your iPhone soon. Apple has sent out an email to developers letting them know that more ads were coming to the App Store. According to the email seen by MacRumors, users will start seeing these changes on October 25. Expect increased ads on ‘Today’ tab and ‘You might also like’ section of individual ads.
Spotify Takes Aim At Apple Over Audiobooks Launch on App Store
Spotify is ramping up its fight with Apple over app store regulations it says have impacted the launch of its new audiobooks business. The streaming giant says that Apple will not allow Spotify to explain to users where and how to buy an audiobook or list the cost of the book and will not let the company send emails directing users to purchase the book. Spotify launched its audiobooks business in late September. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Hits 195 Million Paid Subscribers, Exceeds Monthly Active Users ExpectationsApple TV+ Hikes Subscription Price For First Time, Will Now Cost $6.99 Per MonthTaylor Swift...
knowtechie.com
How to download and install macOS Ventura
Apple has released macOS Ventura, the latest version of its desktop and laptop operating system. One of the coolest features is Continuity Camera, which lets you use your iPhone as a webcam. You can also use the ultra-wide camera to do a dual-camera view of your face and your desk.
knowtechie.com
PS5 Standard vs. PS5 Digital Edition: What’s the main difference?
The new generation PlayStation 5 has already triggered controversy and hype. The device comes in two versions, and it’s quite tricky for a novice user to understand the difference between the PS5 Digital Edition and the Standard version. Therefore, in this article, you will discover how these game consoles...
knowtechie.com
How to restore WhatsApp messages on a new phone
Most of us use WhatsApp daily to keep in touch with friends and family or for business purposes. However, when you wish to switch to a new phone, you will be surprised to know that all your WhatsApp messages and conversations will be lost unless back them up. Regular backup...
knowtechie.com
New AirPods Max firmware update throttles ANC levels
Rtings has retested Apple’s AirPods Max and found that the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has been reduced after May’s firmware update. The update brought the AirPods Pro (1st gen), AirPods (2nd and 3rd gen), and the AirPods Max to version 4E71. The patch notes only mention “Bug fixes and other improvements.”
knowtechie.com
iMessage is down for a ton of people right now (updated)
If you are having issues texting people on your iPhone right now, you’re not alone. iMessage is having issues for a ton of people right now. Downdetector is currently showing over 9,000 reports for iMessage outages. From comments on Downdetector and Twitter, outages seem to be mainly focused in the US, but it is possible they are more widespread.
knowtechie.com
Beats Studio Buds are somehow priced at $90 right now
If you want some new Apple-designed earbuds but don’t like the styling of AirPods, check this deal out. The Beats Studio Buds are down to $90 right now. They usually sell for $149.95. They are available in five different color options, as well. Those colors are Black, Red, Moon...
knowtechie.com
Review: Nuphy Air60 wireless mechanical keyboard
Running a website like KnowTechie involves a lot of typing. So it only makes sense to type on a keyboard that feels comfortable without sacrificing a ton of space. For years, I used Apple’s Magic Keyboard, and while it did its job, the layout was small, eventually leading to hand cramps and stiffness.
knowtechie.com
New M2 MacBook Pro models expected to launch next month
Apple continues to push out new and improved MacBooks, and the company is expected to release new M2-powered MacBook Pro devices next month. The biggest clue is that Apple has cut prices by 15% on refurbished MacBook Pro models powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Amazon also has deals on the current 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.
knowtechie.com
The Vantop Snaptain SP680 drone is a great entry to drone flying
Many of today’s 4-axis drones can be expensive and hard to operate. But what if you could try your hands at a camera drone with HD video that won’t break the bank?. That’s what you can get with the Vantop Snaptain SP680. The Snaptain 680 is a 4-axis drone with an Ultra-HD camera for recording video at 25fps.
knowtechie.com
Geekom’s MiniAir 11 is a mini PC with Windows 11, now $237
If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from GEEKOM. For a limited time, the company’s highly-rated MiniAir11 Mini is down to $237 with promo code VUDJ6I6Y. It typically sells for $279. The MiniAir has an 11th Gen...
Comments / 0