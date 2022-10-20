Spotify is ramping up its fight with Apple over app store regulations it says have impacted the launch of its new audiobooks business. The streaming giant says that Apple will not allow Spotify to explain to users where and how to buy an audiobook or list the cost of the book and will not let the company send emails directing users to purchase the book. Spotify launched its audiobooks business in late September. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Hits 195 Million Paid Subscribers, Exceeds Monthly Active Users ExpectationsApple TV+ Hikes Subscription Price For First Time, Will Now Cost $6.99 Per MonthTaylor Swift...

26 MINUTES AGO