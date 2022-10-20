ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners

According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock

Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!

I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture

One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Will Lubbock Starbucks Be Getting These New Machines?

A viral TikTok recently showed off the new cold bar machine system that Starbucks plans to use in their establishments. It is called the Siren System and apparently reduces the amount of time it takes to make frappuccinos by over 40 seconds. The system is designed to reduce the number...
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November

The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport

There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
27 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022

Can you believe 27 food and drink spots opened in 2022 in Lubbock? Well, they have and if you are looking to try something new now is your chance. They are in order by when they opened and you can click on the underlined name to find out more about that place. So enjoy, here is a look at all these great spots we can enjoy right now in the area.
Holiday Happening is Back: Here Are The Details

One of my favorite events of the year is back. The Junior League of Lubbock's Annual Holiday Happening Event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it is so much fun. This five-day shopping event kicks off with awesome shopping and lots of local merchants. Not only that, there will be silent auctions and traditional events as well. Starting it off with Sneak Peek Night, then Ladies Night, and even a Breakfast with Santa Claus for the kiddos.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

