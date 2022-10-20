Read full article on original website
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
Agreement Made for Sale of Joyland to Local Lubbock Business Owners
According to a press release, an agreement has be made for the sale of Joyland to local Lubbock business people. Read: Joyland is saved!. Current owners David and Kristi Dean have made an agreement to sell Joyland to Jim and Kai Evans and Darryl and Stephanie Holland. If those names sound familiar, they should- the Evans family owns and operates Adventure Park and the Holland family owns and operates The Cactus Theater. These are not outside investors, these are absolutely Lubbock folks who have the expertise to make Joyland see its full potential. Joyland is here to stay!
Buddy Holly Fans can Stay at Peggy Sue’s old House, now an Airbnb
Ever wanted to just go back in time and stay at a famous persons house well now you can. The former home of the legendary Peggy Sue, from the Buddy Holly song, has officially become an Airbnb and it is decked out to accommodate new and old fans alike. This...
Got Fresh Meat? Here Are The Best Local Lubbock Places To Buy Meat
It is hard to beat locally grown meat, especially here in West Texas. So if you are looking to shop local and get some really good meat here is the place to be. Here is a list of all the best locally-owned meat stores and butcher shops in the area.
Want to Make Someone Smile? Check Out These Top Rated Lubbock Florists
Honestly, what is better than receiving flowers from someone?. They make you smile and happy every time you look at them. They smell amazing and the colors just make you in a great mood. Well if you are looking to make someone's day or celebrate someone you came to the right place.
WOWZERS: You Can Get These Giant Drinks in Lubbock
Now, this is my kind of pour. You can get monster drinks now served at a local Lubbock restaurant. If you have been having a hard day or just want to have some fun, these bigger-than-your-head drinks are now served in the area for all the fun. The best part, there are a bunch of different flavors to hit your taste buds right.
Only 1 Lubbock Woman Has Been Miss Texas, But What a Beauty!
I'll be the first to admit that I think beauty pageants are a little...shall we say, dated? The inner machinations of pageant culture has been exposed and on display for years, and we all got a creepy and at times, hilarious, view into them with a number of reality shows. My favorite being the spin off to Toddlers and Tiaras, which is Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. I loved Alana, she was just so sassy and I couldn't get enough of her. Of course, her mother ended up being a total creep.
Lubbock Woman Makes Things Right with Kind Gesture
One of the things I hate most about human nature is how we all hold on to the negative things that happen more than the positives. You are much more likely to remember something hateful said to you years ago, while a compliment shared just moments ago could leave your memory in an instant.
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
Escape Lubbock and Spend A Weekend Inside a Missile Silo
If you've ever felt the need to escape Lubbock and hunker down for a long weekend away, why not stay at a place that can offer you privacy and even protection from any explosions that may or may not occur. In Roswell, New Mexico you will find an airbnb that...
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Will Lubbock Starbucks Be Getting These New Machines?
A viral TikTok recently showed off the new cold bar machine system that Starbucks plans to use in their establishments. It is called the Siren System and apparently reduces the amount of time it takes to make frappuccinos by over 40 seconds. The system is designed to reduce the number...
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November
The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
27 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022
Can you believe 27 food and drink spots opened in 2022 in Lubbock? Well, they have and if you are looking to try something new now is your chance. They are in order by when they opened and you can click on the underlined name to find out more about that place. So enjoy, here is a look at all these great spots we can enjoy right now in the area.
Let’s ‘BeReal’ About Lubbock’s Newest Social Media Craze
I am at the age where I am truly an adult, working full time, paying all of my own bills, and being fully responsible for myself. However, I’m still young enough to be connected to my teenage years since they made up a large part of my life so far.
Holiday Happening is Back: Here Are The Details
One of my favorite events of the year is back. The Junior League of Lubbock's Annual Holiday Happening Event is their biggest fundraiser of the year and it is so much fun. This five-day shopping event kicks off with awesome shopping and lots of local merchants. Not only that, there will be silent auctions and traditional events as well. Starting it off with Sneak Peek Night, then Ladies Night, and even a Breakfast with Santa Claus for the kiddos.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
A Little Advice To Lubbock Christmas Junkies: It’s Still Too Early To Decorate
It's October for crying out loud. It's the time of witches and goblins, and dentists buying speedboats. We are literally 4 weeks removed from summertime, and a lot of folks have already hauled out the holly. For some of us, however, there is only one response to this madness prior...
