FanSided

10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7

Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and it marks the bye week for some key fantasy football wide receivers. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith will all be unavailable this weekend.
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call

The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers

This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Olivia Culpo Reacts to NFL Star Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers

NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. When his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, heard the news, she was really happy for her boyfriend's new chapter in his NFL career. In her Instagram Story, Culpo showed ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking about the trade while writing "So many emotions right now." The 30-year-old model then posted a photo of her and McCaffrey holding hands with the caption "Ready for anything with you."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites

The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tina Howell

Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFL Rookie Is Already A "Star"

With a little over two months remaining in the regular season, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has announced that one particular rookie is already a star. Griffin believes New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is quickly becoming one of the best defensive playmakers in the game. "Sauce Gardner is a...
NEW YORK STATE
Deadspin

Russell Wilson takes another L

Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

