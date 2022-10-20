Read full article on original website
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 7. Week 7 of the NFL season is here, and it marks the bye week for some key fantasy football wide receivers. Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith will all be unavailable this weekend.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday
The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cowboys vs. Lions Call
The Cowboys are back on track against the Lions, taking a 10-6 lead following an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown in the third quarter. Dallas got possession following a Trevon Diggs interception on a terrible Jared Goff pass. But did Diggs catch the ball?. The NFL World is debating the controversial ruling...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Who the experts are taking in Dolphins vs. Steelers
This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is entering this game on a three-game losing streak with injuries to the quarterback position in their last four contests. The return of Tua Tagovailoa should help stabilize some things for a unit that appears to be missing their leader.
Buccaneers Among NFL Teams Expected to Make a Quarterback Move in 2023
According to CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to make a quarterback move in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys won’t make trade unless Deion Sanders comes knocking, Jerry Jones says
Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott was picture perfect in practice this week leading up to the Lions game and can help lead the Cowboys back to the Super Bowl.
Saints are sinking fast. Here's one coaching adjustment that should be considered.
When a team falls to 2-5 anything and everything should be on the table. But is the defensive play-calling one of those things? We make a call for exactly that on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.
NFL Odds: Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
It’s a Super Bowl 54 rematch as the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’s time to deliver our NFL odds series, where we make a Chiefs-49ers prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Chiefs lost 24-20 to...
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Popculture
Olivia Culpo Reacts to NFL Star Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers
NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey is no longer a member of the Carolina Panthers as he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. When his girlfriend, model Olivia Culpo, heard the news, she was really happy for her boyfriend's new chapter in his NFL career. In her Instagram Story, Culpo showed ESPN insider Adam Schefter talking about the trade while writing "So many emotions right now." The 30-year-old model then posted a photo of her and McCaffrey holding hands with the caption "Ready for anything with you."
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee Titans exit their open week with an early lead in the AFC South. Tennessee (3-2) faces the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) for the second time this season, at Nissan Stadium (noon, CBS), looking to extend its win streak to four games. Tennessean sports writer George Robinson breaks down the...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
3 clear reasons Christian McCaffrey trade turns 49ers into NFC favorites
The San Francisco 49ers’ trade for running back Christian McCaffrey was an all-in effort to right a ship that had nearly run aground. That’s mainly due to a litany of injury issues and a faltering offense. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch feel the squad is talented enough to win the Super Bowl in 2022. This McCaffrey signing is their attempt to get the team over the hump. We’ll try to look at three reasons why this Christian McCaffrey trade does make the 49ers NFC favorites.
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?
The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFL Rookie Is Already A "Star"
With a little over two months remaining in the regular season, ESPN's Robert Griffin III has announced that one particular rookie is already a star. Griffin believes New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is quickly becoming one of the best defensive playmakers in the game. "Sauce Gardner is a...
Deadspin
Russell Wilson takes another L
Was it internet trolls or just a limited-time option?. Denver Bronco QB Russell Wilson’s signature sandwich, the “Dangerwich,” is no longer available to customers — though not because of backlash from the cringe-inducing ads, according to TMZ Sports. Apparently, the chain needed to make way for...
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
