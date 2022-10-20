Read full article on original website
Related
Depressing video shows what will happen to Earth if all the ice melts
Climate change isn’t going anywhere. Despite all the pushes and attempts to find solutions to climate change, no amount of space bubbles can save us from the slowly melting ice shelves that threaten to one day drown our coastlines. To truly stop our planet from becoming an iceless rock, there need to be drastic changes.
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth
Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Scientists Discover Unexplained Structures at Boundary to Interstellar Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered weird ripples and unexplained structures at the boundary between our solar system and the vast expanse of interstellar space beyond it, reports a new study. The results show that the border of the heliosphere,...
Image From Space Shows Mississippi River Like You've Never Seen It Before
The colorful radar image, taken over a period of about three weeks, shows how the landscape around the river changes with time.
Researchers found what they believe is a 2,000-year-old map of the stars
Like a plot straight out of an Indiana Jones movie, a map of the stars created by Greek astronomer Hipparchus that has been missing for centuries has possibly been recovered. In a research article published this week in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, astronomy historian James Evans calls the discovery of the possible map on a preserved piece of medieval parchment that was originally housed at a Greek Orthodox monastery “rare” and “remarkable”.
We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater
The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
NASA spacecraft captures image of ocean world orbiting Jupiter during flyby
A NASA spacecraft flew by Europa, one of Jupiter's moons, on Thursday to collect information about one of the most intriguing ocean worlds in our solar system. The Juno mission's first image of Europa's icy surface has already been shared.
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Thursday night. Here's how to watch colorful streaks and fireballs lighting up the sky.
The Orionids appear when Earth travels through debris from Halley's Comet. NASA calls them one of the year's most beautiful meteor showers.
Fishermen land largest fish ever discovered
Researchers have determined that a huge sunfish discovered last year by fishermen near Portugal’s Azores region in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest bony fish ever recorded, weighing more than 6,000 pounds.
Stunning time-lapse video reveals a decade in the life of the universe
NASA's WISE mission has a dramatic view of the universe based on more than a decade of research, gazing into the deep sky with infrared vision.
Astronomers around the world weigh in on one of the most intense gamma-ray bursts ever
Earlier this month, on October 9th, one of the most intense gamma ray bursts hit the Earth. It was spotted by a number of space telescopes including Nasa’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, and China’s High Energy Burst Searcher (HEBS) and Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope (Insight-HXMT), according to an article by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday. The telescopes were scanning the skies for cosmic explosions and now their scientists are weighing in on the incredible discovery.
Telescope Images Reveal Stunning Aftermath of NASA’s DART Asteroid Crash
NASA‘s Double Asteroid Redirect Test–the DART probe–successfully collided with the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26. The collision knocked the asteroid off course, and NASA technicians were waiting to see if the impact shortened the asteroid’s orbit. Now, new images show the aftermath of DART’s impact in the night sky.
Meet the largest organism ever recorded in history
The largest living organism on earth (by volume), it can reach heights up to 100 feet tall. The aspen tree is a fascinating species of poplar native to cold and subalpine regions of both North America, Europe and Asia. The aspen is one of the largest living organisms on earth, but what exactly makes this tree so special? In this article, we'll explore the facts about the aspen tree so you can learn more about its unique characteristics.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Dazzling Hubble Space Telescope image shows millions of stars glittering like jewels
The Hubble Space Telescope peered into a massive gathering of stars.
Comments / 0