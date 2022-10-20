Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Sending Condolences To Kevin Nash And Family
The relationship between Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash goes back decades. Therefore, it's understandable why Michaels — now Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative in WWE — became choked up on today's "NXT" media call in advance of Halloween Havoc while offering his condolences to Nash and his family regarding the untimely death of their son Tristen at the age of 26.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (10/21): Logan Paul To Appear, Damage CTRL Vs. Raquel Rodriguez And Shotzi For WWE Women's Tag Titles
The journey to Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, takes a pit stop in Toledo, Ohio, for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown." At the November 5 premium live event, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; tonight, Paul returns to "SmackDown" to further the storyline between the pair. It should be noted, however, that while Paul has been advertised for the show in Toledo, Reigns has not, which means the YouTuber will likely interact with the other members of The Bloodline in some capacity this evening.
wrestlinginc.com
Cora Jade Gives Insight Into Backstage Vibe At This Past Tuesday's WWE NXT
In the go-home episode of "NXT" prior to the big Halloween Havoc premium live event this weekend, a number of main roster talents – Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and The Judgment Day, among others — turned up for the occasion, which coincided with going head-to-head with a special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite." In a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade discussed the backstage atmosphere on Tuesday night with all of those "Raw" and "SmackDown" wrestlers present.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Files For Three Very Different Trademarks
Chris Jericho filed three separate trademarks this week, dealing with his AEW storyline and likely his annual cruise. Jericho filed trademarks on the names "The Ocho," "Ring of Jericho," and "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" on October 17, according to documents reviewed by WrestlingInc. via the United States Patent & Trademark Office. The current Ring of Honor World Champion has been referring to himself as "The Ocho" since capturing the title at AEW's Grand Slam special last month, marking the eighth world championship he's held throughout his 32-year career.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces When Rey Mysterio Will Challenge GUNTHER For IC Title
The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and his next challenger, Rey Mysterio, finally has a date. On the October 21 episode of "SmackDown," it was announced that the match would take place during the November 4 episode. It is the last "SmackDown" before the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The match, along with the rest of the November 4 "SmackDown," will be recorded ahead of time, most likely before or after the live airing of the October 28 "SmackDown" in St. Louis, Missouri.
At 58, AEW’s Billy Gunn Is as Relevant as Ever
Three decades into his wrestling career, Gunn still knows how to make a crowd pop.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
wrestlinginc.com
Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Man Gimmick Extended Far Beyond The Wrestling Ring
For the WWF, one of its classic heel gimmicks cost the company a pretty penny. During the late 1980s and 1990s, future WWF Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase's "Million Dollar Man" character became one of the most fondly remembered heels in professional wrestling history -– a wealthy swindler who always finagled a way to come out on top. DiBiase joined the company fulltime in 1987 and he, and his wallet, soon became a prominent part of WWF television.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Got Legend Fired For Pitching Randy Savage Title Run
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic wrestlers to ever step into the squared circle. However, the Hulkster's career has also been rocked by scandals and some of his peers have nothing but negative things to say about him for a variety of reasons. One of the most common criticisms, however, is that Hogan was a backstage politician who ensured that he always remained on top.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Describes WWE NXT's Current Identity
Shawn Michaels is looking to take "NXT" back to square one. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Michaels touched on the "NXT" brand and how he wants it to be perceived after years of changes. Michaels, 57, has been in charge of "NXT's" creative decisions since being promoted last month.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms Date And Name Of Next WWE NXT PLE
The next "NXT" premium live event not only has a name, but a date. Shawn Michaels partook in a conference call with the media on Friday in light of Saturday's forthcoming Halloween Havoc and the Heartbreak Kid broke the news that the PLE lined up next will be "NXT" Deadline and that it will take place on December 10. This confirms a previous report that the planned PLE will be airing on the same day as ROH Final Battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Names Only Person Who Left AWA For WWE 'The Right Way'
After being left reeling from how Hulk Hogan abruptly departed the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1983 to join WWE, which ultimately led to more surprise exits from the promotion, Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, has named the only person in the business who left the AWA "the right way" to join Vince McMahon's company.
