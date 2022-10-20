ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Archuleta Shares Which Of His Songs Was Inspired By ‘Thriller’ With His ‘Sound Of Halloween’ Picks

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Zack Knudson

Boo! It’s Halloween! Throughout October, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Halloween, where some of your favorite fiends of music, movies, television, and pop culture pick songs that should be on your Halloween 2022 playlist. Today, singer David Archuleta stops by to add some classic tracks to the mix.

(Zack Knudson)

Halloween has historically been a chance for many to embrace their true selves, using the guise of “costume” to walk freely throughout the world wearing what they want, being who they want to be. It’s why October 31 is a revered holiday within the LGBTQ+ community. For David, who came out in 2021 after being one of the most prominent Mormon celebrities, the struggle of being who you are and who society wants you to be is captured in “Beast,” one of his selections for The Sound of Halloween.

“My song about feeling a beast inside when I was coming to terms with myself,” he tells HollywoodLife, adding that the song was influenced by [Michael Jackson’s] Thriller.” Recently, David released “Faith In Me,” a song he told Billboard was the first tune he’s released where he’s felt “at terms” with himself. “This is what it feels like when…I can just enjoy who I am. And I don’t have to feel like I’m a horrible, evil person just because of [being queer]. Maybe I can just be happy.”

David is also gearing up for a different holiday: in November, he’ll kick off his The More The Merrier Christmas Tour, hitting select dates in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. But since Christmas can wait a few more weeks before people start hanging up their lights, here’s what David picked for The Sound of Halloween playlist.

David Archuleta’s Halloween Playlist Song

Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

David: Classic

Ray Parker Jr, “Ghostbusters”

One of my favorite songs (confession all year long)

David Archuleta, “Beast”

My song about feeling a beast inside when I was coming to terms with myself. It was influenced by “Thriller.”

Bobby ‘Boris’ Pickett, “Monster Mash”

The first song I think of when I think of Halloween.

[Editor’s Note: Since the original “Monster Mash” has been added to the playlist and the version Vincent Price released, we’ve opted for the Misfits’ version.]

Bette Midler, “I Put A Spell On You”

Hocus Pocus version because, while I don’t love scary movies, I love Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown from Disney.

[Disney has yet to release Bette’s version of Screamin’ Jay Hawkinshit on streaming. We’ll add Nina Simone’s version to the playlist. – Ed.]

HollywoodLife: Someone says “Halloween”: what’s the first thing that jumps into your mind from your past?

Freaky haunted houses that I don’t like. Or a Disney villain marathon I watched once. Or when I was Dracula when I was 9 and so excited for.

What do you think will be the most popular Halloween costume this year? What SHOULD be in your mind?

I think Spider-Man will be pretty popular, but Winnie from Hocus Pocus should.

(Cyrus Panganiban & Lisa Paquette)

Do you have any particular October/Halloween traditions?

Usually go to a pumpkin patch with friends.

What horror movie would you star in if given a budget and free range to do whatever? You can remake any film of the past, or you can create your own.

I avoid horror movies like the plague in general, but maybe The Ring would be interesting for the suspense.

What’s on tap for October for you — and the rest of the year? Tell us what you have going on?

I am doing shows that don’t really have anything to do with Halloween [laughs] and then Christmas shows starting just a few weeks after Halloween [laughs].

