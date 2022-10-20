ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA
onscene.tv

Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa

10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
LA MESA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Where There’s a WILL There’s a Way

Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto, this summer appointed by U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to serve on the DOI’s Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee, will be the keynote speaker at the 20th annual Women In Leadership Luncheon. The WILL event on Friday (Oct. 21)...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
SAN DIEGO, CA
beckerspayer.com

Molina Healthcare in the headlines: 6 recent updates

From winning California Medicaid contracts in five counties, to the completion its acquisition of a Medicaid managed long-term care business, here are six recent headlines about Molina Healthcare reported by Becker's since Aug. 26:. 1. Molina finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5sandiego.com

San Diego among cities drivers get stuck at the most red lights

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One. It’s not in your head. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
CHULA VISTA, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update

Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy