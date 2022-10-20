Read full article on original website
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club now accepting grant funding applications from community-based nonprofits
The Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club (RSFGC) invites neighborhood community-based, nonprofit (501c3) organizations located in San Diego County to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP) for grant funding.
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
onscene.tv
Car Literally Flies Into Residence | La Mesa
10.22.22 | 10:30 AM | LA MESA – 1st Responders arrived at the scene of a car into a residence. The Mercedes with its adult male driver and a 12-year-old male was northbound on Spring St, apparently at a high rate of speed. The driver lost control for unknown...
San Diego Business Journal
Where There’s a WILL There’s a Way
Jamul Indian Village Chairwoman Erica M. Pinto, this summer appointed by U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to serve on the DOI’s Secretary’s Tribal Advisory Committee, will be the keynote speaker at the 20th annual Women In Leadership Luncheon. The WILL event on Friday (Oct. 21)...
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
beckerspayer.com
Molina Healthcare in the headlines: 6 recent updates
From winning California Medicaid contracts in five counties, to the completion its acquisition of a Medicaid managed long-term care business, here are six recent headlines about Molina Healthcare reported by Becker's since Aug. 26:. 1. Molina finalized its acquisition of AgeWell New York's Medicaid managed long-term care business for $110...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
South Bay residents invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City, San Ysidro
South Bay residents are invited to celebrate Día de Los Muertos in National City and San Ysidro, said Media Director Meredith Gibson of Public Strategies in a press release.
NBC San Diego
Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego
A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
‘I’m Screwed’: Thousands in San Diego Face Eviction After County Promised Relief
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego among cities drivers get stuck at the most red lights
(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One. It’s not in your head. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
Hundreds Left with No Power After SUV Splits Utility Pole in North County
San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Vista were without power Sunday morning due to a vehicle crash. The single-vehicle collision, in the 1900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, just before 2:30 a.m., involved an SUV that slammed into a power pole, splitting it in half. The pole landed...
San Diego Channel
90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
Vendors remember man killed near Spring Valley Swap Meet
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said 61-year-old Richard Johnson suffered trauma to his head after an alleged altercation with a man Thursday.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated sushi restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
San Diego Business Journal
Mr. A’s – a San Diego Classic – Gets an Update
Mr. A’s, a classic Bankers Hill restaurant since 1965, has a new owner – and a new look. Named after its founder, John Alessio, the former general manager of Mr. A’s, Ryan Thorsen, bought the restaurant earlier this year and completely redid the 11,700-square-foot interior with its wrap-around outdoor patio in a $2 million renovation – the first for the restaurant since it was last remodeled in 2000.
