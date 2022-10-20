ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

villages-news.com

Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations

A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
THE VILLAGES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing Webster teen found by authorities

WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
WEBSTER, FL
villages-news.com

Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week

A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Villager to spend another month in jail after DUI arrest in Mercedes

A 75-year-old Villager will be spending at least another month in jail after a drunk driving arrest in her Mercedes. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, is due back in Sumter County Court on Nov. 17. She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Financial planner from Parkwood sentenced in DUI hit-and-run crash

A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa. Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
OXFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square

A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
LEESBURG, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana

A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop. David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living

A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman will lose driver’s license after crash near The Villages Golf Cars

A woman who crashed into a Cadillac near The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence. Sharon Denise Bryan, 58, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year. She previously had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beverly Hills man faces first-degree murder charge in drug overdose

An August death from a fentanyl overdose led authorities to take a Beverly Hills man into custody for murder. John Dylan Gromling was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, which resulted in the overdose death of Inverness 53-year-old Bruce William Payne, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release on Friday.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
WCJB

Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg

A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Arraignment set for Villager arrested in hate crime involving shopping cart

An arraignment date has been set for a Villager arrested in a hate crime involving a shopping cart. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL

