villages-news.com
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
Missing Webster teen found by authorities
WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing. The previous story is down below. --- A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department...
villages-news.com
Villager who has neighborhood on edge due in court this week
A Villager who has his neighborhood on edge is due in court this week. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, who lives at 7571 SE 171st Sun Valley Place in the Ashleigh Villas, is set to appear at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Marion County Court to answer to a charge of criminal damage to property.
villages-news.com
Villager to spend another month in jail after DUI arrest in Mercedes
A 75-year-old Villager will be spending at least another month in jail after a drunk driving arrest in her Mercedes. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, is due back in Sumter County Court on Nov. 17. She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
villages-news.com
Financial planner from Parkwood sentenced in DUI hit-and-run crash
A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa. Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
villages-news.com
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square
A man has been sentenced in a gun-related incident at Spanish Springs Town Square. Donte Tremayne Albert, 26, of Leesburg, was placed on six months probation, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and must provide two clean urine screens 30 days apart, according to Lake County Court records. The sentence was handed down earlier this month.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
villages-news.com
Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana
A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop. David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
villages-news.com
Trail of trash leads police to tent where homeless woman living
A trail of trash led police to a tent where a homeless woman was living in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake police department had received reports about concerns of trash dumping in the 300 block of South U.S. Hwy. 27/441. This past Tuesday, an officer spotted a trail of trash that led to a tent where 35-year-old Sarah Kilby has been living.
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
villages-news.com
Woman will lose driver’s license after crash near The Villages Golf Cars
A woman who crashed into a Cadillac near The Villages Golf Cars at Brownwood has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence. Sharon Denise Bryan, 58, of Ocala, will lose her driver’s license for one year after pleading no contest earlier this month in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She has also been placed on probation for one year. She previously had been convicted in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of driving under the influence.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beverly Hills man faces first-degree murder charge in drug overdose
An August death from a fentanyl overdose led authorities to take a Beverly Hills man into custody for murder. John Dylan Gromling was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-degree murder for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, which resulted in the overdose death of Inverness 53-year-old Bruce William Payne, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release on Friday.
WCJB
Family prepares to sue after inmate death at Alachua County Jail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The family of an inmate who authorities say committed suicide in the Alachua County jail is preparing to sue. Central Florida Attorney Orlando Sheppard confirmed to TV20, he is pursuing a wrongful death suit on behalf of the family of Caleb Fink, 24, who died in the custody of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.
Hernando County man found safe after Purple Alert
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
villages-news.com
Arraignment set for Villager arrested in hate crime involving shopping cart
An arraignment date has been set for a Villager arrested in a hate crime involving a shopping cart. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Oct. 13 after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
