Post Register
North Idaho College cancels all ages drag show
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The North Idaho College Gender & Sexuality Alliance has canceled an all-ages drag show that was scheduled for this Friday Oct. 28th. The event was canceled after a flood of emails were sent to the college and the Board of Trustees citing concern for the "all ages welcome" print on the flyers. The GSA club did remove the print, however, the event has since been canceled as seen on their digital flyer posted to the group's Facebook page.
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, made up of “a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
Former Idaho Congressional Candidate Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Funds Scheme
BOISE - A former U.S. Congressional candidate was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months in prison for his scheme to use COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenditures and filing a false report with the Federal Elections Commission by concealing thousands of dollars of in-kind contributions by employees. 36-year-old Nicholas Jones,...
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho
It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
How the SBLive Power 10 Idaho high school football teams fared in Week 9: Meridian wins 5A SIC champion, nabs top seed to state playoffs
Each week, SBLive will rank the top 10 teams across the state of Idaho, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season. HOW THE TOP 10 FARED — OCT. 211. MERIDIAN 9-0 (5A) defeats No. 4 Eagle, 35-0Like it's been ...
A startling revelation from a member of the Boise City Council
Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez turned more than a few heads during last week’s workshop session of the Boise City Council. Lawmakers were being briefed on affordable housing – or the lack thereof. Sánchez was disappointed – not in the analysis per se, but she said it was the latest in a long line of not being at the table in conversations regarding housing.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another.
My Idaho: A Minor road trip
A Boise man's obsession has taken on a whole new meaning when it comes to the love of Minor League baseball.
Micron Growth Not Necessarily Good News
BOISEDEV has an excellent report with preliminary details of MICRON’S proposed expansion which will rival the Pentagon in size. While some may see the expansion as a coup for Boise, the GUARDIAN fears the expansion and all it will entail will change the culture and character of our beloved city and state.
Caldwell Police swear in four new officers, including deputy chief
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department swore in new Deputy Police Chief Shawn Sopoaga Thursday night alongside three other new Caldwell officers. Sopoaga comes from the Boise Police Department (BPD), where he served as a lieutenant for roughly one year. Previously, Sopoaga worked in law enforcement for 16 years between two separate departments in Humboldt County, California.
The Boise Area Has Sadly Lost At Least 30 Businesses in 2022
For many local businesses, the last two years have been an absolute rollercoaster. One of the first lows came in the form of the Idaho Stay Home Order issued to prevent the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the Gem State. When it went into effect on March 25, 2020, some businesses that were considered "non-essential" had to close their doors completely. Others seriously had to alter the way they did business. Ultimately, the amount of revenue the businesses were making took a HUGE hit.
Idaho Botanical Garden hosts annual Fall Harvest
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Fall Harvest Days festival is currently underway at the Idaho Botanical Garden, and will run all month long. Eric Walle, the Event Director at the Idaho Botanical Garden, said the event runs every Saturday during the month of October, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Idaho State Police find 75-year-old man reported missing
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) have located a 75-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka was located safely, according to ISP. He had last been seen in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, prior to being found.
More homeless gather near Interfaith Sanctuary
The alleys behind Interfaith Sanctuary are seeing an increase in homeless population and an increase in tents. CBS2 asked Interfaith Sanctuary if there were specific reasons why. Jodi Peterson-Stigers, the Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary said that the people living outside the shelter in the nearby alleyways are not the...
Enjoy Fall in Idaho with a New Furry Best Friend! 80+ Dogs in Boise Shelters
Photos of every dog I could find that is currently available for adoption in the Boise area. We are well-into Fall right now in the Treasure Valley, and while we mostly have our minds set on regular Fall festivities like going to Halloween parties or treating ourselves to pumpkin spice lattes... did you know Fall is also the PERFECT time to adopt a new dog?
