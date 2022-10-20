The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official has claimed following a series of phone calls to western defence officials.Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu also claimed that Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” – conventional explosives laced with radioactive material – as a means of intensifying the conflict. Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others...

