Rapidly improved Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers compared to Davante Adams

Jakobi Meyers just might be the most underrated receiver in the entire NFL. The New England Patriots wideout has flashed greatness over the years with his slick route-running abilities, but he has clearly taken things to another level so far in the 2022 season.

In fact, he has improved so much that his teammate, safety Adrian Phillips, even went as far as comparing him to other past and present standout receivers, like Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Julian Edelman.

“He can’t be guarded,” said Phillips, via NESN.com. “I would say that’s the main thing. His agility is just crazy. You can tell he learned from guys like [Julian Edelman], because Jules being in the slot, he was one of those guys that even if he was doubled, it was hard to guard him, as well.

“…I would just say his agility is close to being unmatched. Like, Keenan has that, too. Davante Adams, they have that, too. But he’s a guy that’s flying under the radar. When you turn on that tape, he’s making people fall. It’s crazy.”

It wasn’t just Phillips singing Meyers’ praises, either.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky has also been really impressed with what he has seen from the former undrafted receiver.

He even went as far as calling him “one of the best route runners” in the league.

Meyers is playing in a contract year, and there will definitely be a market for his services when he hits free agency in 2023. He’s only played in four games, and he has 24 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown, with an average of 13.4 yards per reception.

Considering the Patriots’ struggles finding good receivers, they should do all they can to keep this budding diamond in New England.