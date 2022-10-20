ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rapidly improved Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers compared to Davante Adams

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0li0_0igj2UOb00

Jakobi Meyers just might be the most underrated receiver in the entire NFL. The New England Patriots wideout has flashed greatness over the years with his slick route-running abilities, but he has clearly taken things to another level so far in the 2022 season.

In fact, he has improved so much that his teammate, safety Adrian Phillips, even went as far as comparing him to other past and present standout receivers, like Davante Adams, Keenan Allen and Julian Edelman.

“He can’t be guarded,” said Phillips, via NESN.com. “I would say that’s the main thing. His agility is just crazy. You can tell he learned from guys like [Julian Edelman], because Jules being in the slot, he was one of those guys that even if he was doubled, it was hard to guard him, as well.

“…I would just say his agility is close to being unmatched. Like, Keenan has that, too. Davante Adams, they have that, too. But he’s a guy that’s flying under the radar. When you turn on that tape, he’s making people fall. It’s crazy.”

It wasn’t just Phillips singing Meyers’ praises, either.

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky has also been really impressed with what he has seen from the former undrafted receiver.

He even went as far as calling him “one of the best route runners” in the league.

Meyers is playing in a contract year, and there will definitely be a market for his services when he hits free agency in 2023. He’s only played in four games, and he has 24 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown, with an average of 13.4 yards per reception.

Considering the Patriots’ struggles finding good receivers, they should do all they can to keep this budding diamond in New England.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh arrested on Saturday in Miami

The Minnesota Vikings are currently on a bye week and the players are getting some well-deserved time off. Unfortunately, that can sometimes end poorly for the players and one of them was Vikings offensive lineman Oli Udoh who was reportedly arrested on Saturday in Miami. The accusations for Udoh are...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kenneth Walker III erupts for 74-yard touchdown run

The Seattle Seahawks lost Rashaad Penny and there were concerns about the team’s running game. Fear not. Kenneth Walker III is a rookie from Michigan State and he put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that any experienced back would appreciate. Walker already was closing...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks vs. Chargers: 3 Studs and 2 Duds from 37-23 win

The Seattle Seahawks are above .500 for the first time since Week 1 following their dominant 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but the good news doesn’t end there. Don’t look now, but the Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West through seven weeks of play, thanks to a Rams bye and the San Francisco 49ers being blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 7 win vs. 49ers

This game started off about as poorly as possible for the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up big play after big play on defense, Patrick Mahomes threw first possession interception and suddenly they were down 10-0 in the first quarter. This team didn’t panic, though. They stuck with it on both sides of the ball and ended up winning the game by over 20 points. The poise shown heading into the bye week shows you exactly what this team is capable of at its best.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy