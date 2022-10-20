Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Mountain passes could see first snow of season this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, Washington's mountain passes could see the first measurable snowfall of the season this weekend. Snoqualmie Pass, White Pass, and Stevens Pass are all expecting snow this weekend. Drivers are advised to use caution and prepare for possible snowy conditions.
nbcrightnow.com
Things to watch: Ball security important for UW in matchup with Cal
Washington (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) at California (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Berkeley, Calif. QB Michael Penix Jr.: 67.4% completions, 2,560 pass yards, 20 pass TD, 4 INT, 2 rush TD. WR Rome Odunze: 44 catches, 693 receiving yards, 15.8 yards per reception, 6 TD. Edge Jeremiah Martin: 26 tackles,...
