Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Diwali 2022: From Consoles, Gift Cards for Steam, PlayStation or Xbox, Subscriptions to Streaming Gear, Here Is All You Can Gift to Gamers Around You
The season of lights is upon us, as Diwali has finally arrived with great pomp and fervor in India. As the festival brings friends and families closer than ever, it's no secret that there isn't a better time to finally grab some gifts for yourself or your dearest ones. With...
CNET
The Xbox Series S Is the Best Budget Gaming Console Right Now
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. In a world where game consoles actually increase from their original price, it's nice to know there remain affordable and viable options in 2022. The Xbox Series S is Microsoft's smaller, cheaper version of its newest Xbox -- and it's fantastic.
IGN
No Man's Sky Nintendo Switch vs PS4 Performance Review
No Man's Sky Waypoint 4.0 has now released on Nintendo's Switch, porting the universe into your hands. The sheer scale of the game is a tight fit for the Switch's hardware specs as it offers multi-player, procedural world generation, and limitless planets to explore. Just how well does this monumental title translate to the mobile form factor? What has been sacrificed from the PS4 version? Graphics, performance, loading, and much more are covered here in our IGN performance review.
The Windows Club
How to fix the Black screen in Sims 4 on Windows 11/10
Some gamers experience a black screen in the Sims 4 video game. When they launch the game, Sims 4 displays a black screen, and nothing happens. Some users reported the flickering black screen issue while playing the Sims 4 game. This issue makes the game impossible to play. In this article, we will talk about the ways to fix the black screen in Sims 4 on Windows 11/10.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
PC Magazine
SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Review
In this era of esports, new MMO mice are few and far between. Defined by a side keypad with six or more buttons instead of the usual forward and back inputs, MMO mice fly in the face of modern gaming mouse trends: Make 'em light, make 'em fast, and stick to only what you need. SteelSeries' Aerox 9 Wireless ($149.99) offers an even rarer proposition—a mouse that combines these two opposing designs. Like the company's other Aerox mice, it features a high-performance sensor and a honeycombed chassis that reduces weight. Unlike them, however, it puts a full 12-button keypad under your thumb. The Aerox 9 Wireless is a unique and captivating hybrid, though a couple of stumbles keep it from truly embodying the best of both worlds.
CNET
Xbox Game Pass: Best Games on Microsoft's Subscription Gaming Service
If you're an Xbox owner, an Xbox Game Pass subscription is almost a must-have. The service, which runs $10 to $15 a month, includes not only a large, ever-changing catalog of games to download and play, but also bundles access to online multiplayer services. The $15 Game Pass Ultimate tier adds PC games and cloud gaming that works across consoles, PCs, phones and tablets.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
PC Magazine
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (for Nintendo Switch) Review
Of all the excellent games that dropped during the Nintendo Switch’s launch year, none were more surprising than Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Ubisoft’s Minion-esque bunny monsters, who once terrorized Rayman, teamed up with the famous plumber for a wacky and approachable take on XCOM-style, turn-based strategy. The sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ($59.99), doesn’t have that same surprise factor. And if you’re a Nintendo fan who only tolerated the Rabbids in the previous game, you may not enjoy their increased prominence. However, you should toss such feelings aside, because this game is awesome. Sparks of Hope offers even more strategic combat flexibility along with numerous difficulty options for field generals of all skill levels. Sparks of Hope is an overall excellent title, and an Editors’ Choice winner for Nintendo Switch games.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
PC Magazine
Logitech Signature M650 Review
Sometimes, raising the bar is less important than setting the baseline. The $39.99 Logitech Signature M650 creates a new standard for the company's most basic productivity mouse. By design, this five-button mouse is as simple as can be. Not surprisingly, that leaves room for us to point out all the things it lacks, such as a more accurate sensor that can track on glass, the ability to connect to multiple devices, or extra inputs. Even so, we're impressed with how much functionality and polish it does offer. If you prefer to spend as little money as possible, you'll do well with this mouse.
PC Magazine
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet (for Nintendo Switch) Preview
A new Pokemon generation is coming, and it's a big change from the standard formula. Nintendo calls Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet ($59.99 each) the first open-world Pokemon games (realistically it's just one game, as all Pokemon generations have variant versions with some differences, but that are effectively the same). Based on an hour of hands-on time with a Scarlet/Violet demo on the Nintendo Switch, we suggest that fans who are hungry for an open-world Pokemon game keep their eyes on these upcoming titles that are set to drop on November 18.
Microsoft's PC Manager app submitted to Microsoft Store, though it's still hidden
Microsoft recently submitted its PC Manager app to the Microsoft Store. The app allows users to optimize their PC by managing storage, selecting which apps run at startup, and performing a health check.
Comments / 0