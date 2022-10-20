Of all the excellent games that dropped during the Nintendo Switch’s launch year, none were more surprising than Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Ubisoft’s Minion-esque bunny monsters, who once terrorized Rayman, teamed up with the famous plumber for a wacky and approachable take on XCOM-style, turn-based strategy. The sequel, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ($59.99), doesn’t have that same surprise factor. And if you’re a Nintendo fan who only tolerated the Rabbids in the previous game, you may not enjoy their increased prominence. However, you should toss such feelings aside, because this game is awesome. Sparks of Hope offers even more strategic combat flexibility along with numerous difficulty options for field generals of all skill levels. Sparks of Hope is an overall excellent title, and an Editors’ Choice winner for Nintendo Switch games.

