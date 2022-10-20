Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
dayton.com
The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland
Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
Viral 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture is back, and this time, he has company
A familiar piece of art titled "Homeless Jesus" returns to the Greater Cleveland area with five additional statues to spark a deeper conversation with these four letters: WWJD.
spectrumnews1.com
Unprecedented LGBTQ entertainment, dining complex opens in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An unprecedented LGBTQ complex in Lakewood is making its grand debut to the public this weekend. Studio West 117, near the corner of Hird and Detroit avenues, features entertainment, dining, and sports. The biggest component of the complex, the Fieldhouse, includes a 5,000 square foot gymnasium...
WKYC
West Bank Golf Club to host fundraiser for legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams: How to attend
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for somewhere to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens game?. West Bank Golf Club in Cleveland is hosting a watch party for the game on Sunday, Oct. 23, at noon that supports a local Cleveland icon. The event will be a fundraiser for...
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Phase 1 of Studio West 117 $100 million development celebrates grand opening
It’s a more than $100 million project that, in essence, is building a new neighborhood for Cleveland’s LGBTQ+ community.
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
What’s the chance that Cleveland will experience a ‘second summer’?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Greater Cleveland experienced its first bout of snow and graupel earlier this week, ushering in the first days of winter-like weather over the brisk night air. But come this weekend, temperatures are forecasted to climb back to the 70s, which many consider the temperature needed for a perfect day.
northeastohioparent.com
10 Trails to Explore Fall Colors in Cleveland Metroparks
With cooler temperatures and color galore, fall is the perfect time to get out with your family and explore nature!. Each month, Cleveland Metroparks Ten to Explore guides can help you plan your next way to explore the Emerald Necklace. If you’re looking for the best places to take in fall’s beauty within the metroparks, watch this video or check out the list at clevelandmetroparks.com/tentoexplore.
whbc.com
Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!
The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
Cedar Point brings ‘Season of Joy’ holiday event to Sawmill Creek
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point plans to spread some holiday cheer at Sawmill Creek next month, debuting a new “Season of Joy” event that runs through December. The festivities kick off Nov. 18 and will include holiday decorations, special food and beverage offerings, plus lots of live entertainment.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
Cleveland Metroparks to open new outdoor bike track, outdoor competition course and youth bike playground
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A brand new one-of-a-kind Cleveland Metroparks bike park is set to open Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The grand opening of Cliffs Bike Park at Ohio & Erie Canal...
Studio West 117 opens with all-inclusive focus - gymnasium, restaurants, recreation, more (photos)
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – You could say Studio West 117 is a bar with a gymnasium. Or a gym with a bunch of restaurants. Or just a really cool place to hang out. It doesn’t matter. The one-stop recreation, entertainment, dine-and-drink spot - which opens today, Friday, Oct. 21 - has something for everybody.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Grafton prison garden supplies produce for five-course EDWINS vegan dining experience Oct. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is hosting a five-course vegan dining experience and wine pairing at its Shaker Square location at 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 26. Reservations are $85. EDWINS gives formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the hospitality industry and supports successful reentry into the community.
Comments / 0