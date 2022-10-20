ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadview Heights, OH

dayton.com

The little known story of how Eliot Ness cleaned up Cleveland

Our impressions of well known historical figures are frequently derived from television programs. This reviewer’s image of the legendary Eliot Ness had been shaped by watching reruns of the hit TV show “The Untouchables” which originally aired on ABC between 1959 and 1963. The late Robert Stack portrayed Ness.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Unprecedented LGBTQ entertainment, dining complex opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — An unprecedented LGBTQ complex in Lakewood is making its grand debut to the public this weekend. Studio West 117, near the corner of Hird and Detroit avenues, features entertainment, dining, and sports. The biggest component of the complex, the Fieldhouse, includes a 5,000 square foot gymnasium...
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some fresh and delicious seafood in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. If you're looking for great seafood, you can't go wrong with this place in the Flats. Of course, their oysters are fantastic. Customers love the Blue Point oysters, which come from Long Island and have a pleasantly sweet aftertaste. They also have Fortune Cove, Pemaquid, and Mookiemoto oysters. If you don't care for oysters, they also have a fantastic lobster roll with butter-poached meat, green goddess dressing, and celery-fennel slaw. Their menu also has fresh poke bowls and non-seafood options like steak and burgers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Dick’s Bakery in Berea is for sale: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- With Dick’s Bakery for sale, customers may wonder what will happen to that popular date-and-nut cake. Not to worry. Richard Baker, co-owner with his brother, Andy, said the family is looking to sell to another bakery -- and the recipe will pass along with the business.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
northeastohioparent.com

10 Trails to Explore Fall Colors in Cleveland Metroparks

With cooler temperatures and color galore, fall is the perfect time to get out with your family and explore nature!. Each month, Cleveland Metroparks Ten to Explore guides can help you plan your next way to explore the Emerald Necklace. If you’re looking for the best places to take in fall’s beauty within the metroparks, watch this video or check out the list at clevelandmetroparks.com/tentoexplore.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Congratulations McKinley Bulldogs!

The 11th Annual WHBC and Mix 94.1 Food Fight was a huge success!. Everyone wins when we collect over 120,000 pounds of food for the hungry in Stark County. We thank you and the Stark County Hunger Task Force thanks you!. Congratulations to the McKinley Bulldogs for bringing in 64,481...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE

