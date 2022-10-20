ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

State helps Greenburgh continue trek toward providing pedestrians with safer roads

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Town of Greenburgh is getting a total of $6.25 million in federal, state and local funding.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins helped secure funding over the summer to construct a one-mile stretch of sidewalk on West Hartsdale Avenue.

The funding will allow the sidewalks to continue onto Dobbs Ferry Road,

The goal is to ultimately entice students, residents and commuters to walk to their destinations - whether it's to school, the train station or leisure.

An estimated 10,000 cars travel along the roadway every day, making the initiative a greener move.

Both projects are aimed to be completed at the same time in the next two to three years.

