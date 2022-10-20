ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Storms Clear Quickly | Check live radar

HOUSTON — A powerful fall front has made its way through the Houston area. It brought strong storms overnight. The rain did push offshore and now it is all about the cool down. Expect sunny skies and breezy north winds. Temperatures will drop behind the front, with highs in...
HOUSTON, TX
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday

A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Nebraska that are extremely beautiful but usually underrated. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
NEBRASKA STATE
B93

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

Late Night Severe Weather, Tornadoes Possible Across East Texas

It's been quite a while since Deep East Texas has been threatened with the forecast of severe weather. That all changes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is advising that much of central and north-central Texas will see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. Some of these cells could produce severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds gusting to over 60 mph.
TEXAS STATE
Post Register

Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?

Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
KCEN

Storm causes power outages and damage throughout Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings plagued Central Texas late Oct. 24, causing damages and power outages. KCEN received footage from sources in Copperas Cove, Moffat, Kempner and Temple showing large-sized hail falling in huge quantities. Incredibly strong winds were also reported, causing damages in places...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
COLORADO STATE
