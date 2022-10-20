Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Gov. Abbott: Biden officials have no 'clue about what’s going on at the border'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Biden administration officials claiming the southern border is secure is "a sad joke.”. “None of these people in Washington have a clue about what’s going on at the border,” he said.
republic-online.com
Derek Schmidt says no COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Kansas kids: ‘Not on my watch’
Derek Schmidt looks out at the debate crowd at the Kansas State Fair on Sept. 10, 2022, in Hutchinson. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
Operation Lone Star: More than 100,000 apprehended in Rio Grande Valley alone
(The Center Square) – Texas National Guard soldiers have apprehended or encountered more than 103,000 illegal foreign nationals in the Rio Grande Valley alone since Operation Lone Star launched last year. According to Texas Military Department Task Force East data, these individuals all entered Texas illegally in between ports...
republic-online.com
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron. The Ogallala aquifer groundwater levels in much of western Kansas started dropping in the 1950s as pumping increased, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. (Max McCoy)
Comments / 0