AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company and Farmers Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
Old Mutual to launch responsive business campaign on pension claims procedures, beneficiary nomination
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In fulfilling its obligation as a purposeful and responsible business,. (OMMLAC) are launching a mass campaign that will among others highlight beneficiary nomination and pension claims procedures. The campaign follows increasing cases of members without current Beneficiary Nomination forms and notable gaps in the claims making procedures by both employers...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. (GILIC) (headquartered in. Baton Rouge, LA. ). In addition, AM...
USD 921.05 Billion Growth expected in Health Insurance Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge
Health Insurance Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market. will grow at a CAGR of 7.27% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their. Health Insurance. requirements. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Assigns Negative Outlook to Best Meridian Insurance Company and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Best Meridian Insurance Company. (BMIC) (. Miami, FL. ) and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC (BMIIC) (
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
3Q earnings reports, GDP, bonds progress and more: Monday's 5 things to know
GDP report from Commerce Department Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors will also be looking out for home sales data this week.
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. rules regarding universal proxy cards, certain recent changes to the. Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), and a periodic review of the. bylaws of. Genworth Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's board of. directors (the "Board") unanimously adopted...
MSU Research: Health Insurance Companies Overpay For Some Hospital Radiology Services
Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, leading to higher costs for patients and providers, according to a new study by. Health insurance companies may be overpaying for common radiology services, leading to higher costs for patients and providers, according to a new study by. Michigan State...
University of Iowa Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance for Low-Income Nursing Home Aides): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- A new study on geriatrics and gerontology is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We examine how the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion affected the insurance coverage and the sources of coverage among low-income nursing home aides using the 2010-2019.
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-41 on Additional Permitted Election Changes for Health Coverage
This notice expands the application of the permitted change-in-status rules for health coverage under a section 125 cafeteria plan (cafeteria plan). In particular, this notice addresses the situation in which, during a period of coverage (typically a plan year), a cafeteria plan participant may wish to revoke the employee's election under the cafeteria plan for other-than-self-only (family) coverage under a group health plan (other than a flexible spending arrangement (FSA)) in order to allow one or more family members to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) through a Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange) in the individual market. Under this notice, the employee will be able to elect out of family coverage and into self-only coverage (or family coverage including one or more already-covered related individuals) under that health plan prospectively during a period of coverage, provided specific conditions are satisfied.
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again: Citizens CEO
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian. Citizens CEO Barry Gilway told 8 On Your Side Investigator Mahsa Saeidi it's likely premiums will spike by 20 to 30% next year, statewide. And not just for Citizens, the state insurer of last resort, but for everybody.
Remarks by FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg at the Brookings Institution on the Prudential Regulation of Crypto-Assets
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. on Regulation and Markets for hosting today's program and giving me the opportunity to share some thoughts on the prudential regulation of crypto-assets. I would particularly like to thank my friend,. Aaron Klein. , for the invitation. Let me...
10 tips for picking the right Medicare option
It's that time of year for older adults looking to find a Medicare managed care or prescription drug plan for 2023. Open enrollment started Saturday for the Medicare Advantage managed care plans and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. The optional plans are available for everyone covered by Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people 65 or older and some younger disabled Americans.
Lower Medicare premiums, more cost savings ahead for Florida seniors [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Open enrollment for Florida’s Medicare beneficiaries comes with some positive news: Most seniors will see cost savings in 2023. For the first time in more than a decade, Floridians will see a reduction in their premiums in 2023 for Medicare Part B and Medicare Advantage plans.
Study finds health insurance doesn't create equal access Study: Health insurance doesn't create equal access
The number of Americans with health insurance climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that provide only limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
NCUA Vice Chairman Kyle S. Hauptman Statement on the NCUA's Enterprise Risk Appetite Statement
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia , Oct. 21 (TNStalk) -- The National Credit Union Administration. on the NCUA's enterprise risk appetite announcement:. On its own, this is an important document for management. As you pointed out, it also informs the strategic and annual performance plans. Which makes it makes it an important operational document as well. From supervisory priorities, to capital, to the.
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
