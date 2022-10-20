A woman who battled bladder cancer fears her recovery has slowed as she is forced to turn the heating off due to soaring bills. Julie Ayer was diagnosed with stage three cancer in February 2019 and had to undergo surgery to remove her bladder. The clinically vulnerable 64 year-old says her treatment made her more susceptible to the cold but due to the surge in energy costs she cannot always keep the heating on.She is now one of the millions of people across the country using food banks to help amid the cost of living crisis, as charities say...

36 MINUTES AGO