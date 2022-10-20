Read full article on original website
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
What are silent strokes?
Silent strokes occur when a clot blocks a blood vessel in the brain, but the person experiences no noticeable symptoms. This can cause damage to a small part of the brain. Due to a lack of noticeable symptoms, silent can be difficult to identify. However, people may have slight mobility or memory issues.
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
New Study Suggests Eliquis for Afib Can Reduce Stroke, Bleeding Risks
New research finds that the prescription medication Apixaban (Eliquis) may provide better protection from stroke and bleeding events than rivaroxaban (Xarelto) for people living with atrial fibrillation (AF) and valvular heart disease (VHD). About 65% of people with AF also have VHD, which increases the risk of stroke. Anticoagulants reduce...
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Experts say time is most critical factor for better stroke outcomes
When it comes to strokes, every second counts. Mayo Clinic experts explain how to recognize the signs of a stroke and how to reduce stroke risk. "We often say, 'Time is brain,' meaning the sooner we can restore blood flow to the brain, the better the outcomes will be for the patient," says James Meschia, M.D., a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Florida.
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Lacunar stroke: What to know
A blockage in one of the small arteries deep in the brain can cause a lacunar stroke. This is a common type of ischemic stroke. Typically, ischemic strokes occur when the blood supply to the brain does not flow properly due to blockage. Blood clots or other particles may cause these blockages. A person can also develop serious health implications due to these events.
Do Smartwatches Accurately Detect Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)?
Researchers say smartwatches can detect many cases of atrial fibrillation (AFib). However, they add that there are limitations to their use and they aren’t as accurate as diagnostic tools in a medical facility. Experts say smartwatches are best used as a screening tool and any irregularities should be followed...
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
Sick children swim with dolphins on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ free holiday in Florida
Almost 200 disadvantaged and seriously-ill children have spoken about enjoying the “best days” of their lives on a free holiday in Florida.For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, youngsters from across the UK were taken on the trip of a lifetime, organised by Dreamflight.They visited a host of attractions, including SeaWorld, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Universal Studios.For many, it was their first time abroad without their families.During their penultimate trip, the children got the opportunity swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando on Sunday.Several of the youngsters were carefully lifted from their wheelchairs to get into the water,...
‘Best holiday ever’– what children thought of their Dreamflight trip to Florida
Some 192 children were chosen to go on the annual Dreamflight holiday to Florida.On Sunday they got the chance to swim with dolphins at Discovery Cove in Orlando.Here are some of their thoughts:– Rachel Al Ahmad, 15, from Bradford, West Yorkshire“It was amazing, I loved it so much, I’ve been excited for it all week.“We got to touch the dolphin a lot and feel it and kiss it. I gave it a kiss on the cheek as well.“It was unreal, I never thought I’d be swimming with dolphins ever.“On this holiday we’ve done rollercoasters, waterparks, a lot of things, discos....
Cancer survivor forced turn off heating and use foodbanks as bills soar
A woman who battled bladder cancer fears her recovery has slowed as she is forced to turn the heating off due to soaring bills. Julie Ayer was diagnosed with stage three cancer in February 2019 and had to undergo surgery to remove her bladder. The clinically vulnerable 64 year-old says her treatment made her more susceptible to the cold but due to the surge in energy costs she cannot always keep the heating on.She is now one of the millions of people across the country using food banks to help amid the cost of living crisis, as charities say...
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
CVS Faces Shortages In Medication
Endovascular thrombectomy improves functional outcomes in adults with basilar-artery occlusions
1. In comparison to the best available medical care, a greater proportion of patients with basilar-artery occlusions achieved good or excellent functional outcomes at 90-days with endovascular thrombectomy. 2. Endovascular thrombectomy carried a greater incidence of hemorrhage and procedural complications than usual care, although the overall mortality rate was lower...
15 Ways to Lower Cholesterol
Did your doctor advise you of the need to lower cholesterol levels to avoid a heart attack or stroke?. If so, maybe you nodded along, agreeing with the doctor-speak. And now–here you are. So what is cholesterol, and why does it matter?. Cholesterol is the waxy, fat-like material made...
