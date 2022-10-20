ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climax Springs, MO

krcgtv.com

Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
POLK COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Cooper County town ravaged by fire; no lives lost

A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge

“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
lakeexpo.com

Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in 2020 pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Teresa Cox is one of four suspects charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020. Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute, and they had a child together.
WILLARD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire

UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Big changes on the way for the Ozarks

Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Wind whipped fire burns in Wooldridge

Firefighters have been battling a large natural cover fire in and around Wooldridge in Cooper County today (Sat). Reports say some buildings in the Cooper County town were threatened by the fire that’s been whipped up by high winds. Other departments have been called in to assist. There’s no word on any injuries or losses. Wooldridge sits along Highway 179 in northeastern Cooper County.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres

Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
kwos.com

Man with a gun arrested in JCMO

A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations

The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
KOMU

Structure fire near Lake of the Ozarks leaves several injured

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Several people were injured in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Sunrise Beach near the Lake of the Ozarks. One victim was rescued from the first floor by firefighters and transported by helicopter to the Springfield Cox Burn Unit with serious injuries. Two others were treated at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Gravois Fire Protection District.
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County

An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Injured In Miller County Car Crash

Two women from Brumley are injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on highway-42 at Brown Homestead Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when 33-year-old Monica Moranda attempted to turn and pulled into the path of 23-year-old Brooke Patton.
MILLER COUNTY, MO

