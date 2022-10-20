Read full article on original website
Two cars recovered from Lake of the Ozarks during Camdenton cold case investigation
Dive teams investigating the 2013 disappearance of a man from Camdenton found two cars underwater near the Niangua Bridge, and investigators are looking for information about the vehicles.
krcgtv.com
Man charged after fatal Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY — An Ozark man was charged after a fatal traffic crash Saturday night. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, the Cole County Prosecutors Office charged Robert J. Harris, 58, with DWI involving a death, Involuntary Manslaughter, DWI causing serious physical injury and second degree assault.
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
kmmo.com
I-70 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO LARGE FIRE IN COOPER COUNTY
A portion of Interstate-70 was closed due to a major brush fire during the afternoon hours of Saturday, October 22. Authorities report that I-70 was closed from Mile Marker 106 to 117 due to there being zero visibility caused by the fire. The fire started in Woolridge when a combine...
Columbia Missourian
Cooper County town ravaged by fire; no lives lost
A major fire devastated the city of Wooldridge on Saturday as a number of other fires burned across the area and state. The fire in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County, started when a combine ignited a field it was harvesting, according to a deputy.
KRMS Radio
“The Whole Town’s on Fire”…Several Lake Area Fire Districts Assist Fighting Massive Natural Cover Fire in Wooldridge
“The whole town is on fire”…one online description prompting several lake area fire districts to respond to the area of Wooldridge in Cooper County to help fight what’s being called a very large natural cover fire. Region-F Mutual Aid Coordinator Scott Frandsen, who’s also chief of the Mid-County Fire District, says preliminary reports indicate that approximately three-thousand acres have burnt taking out at least 15 structures in Wooldridge and the surrounding area. A second large natural cover fire north of Columbia and reported fires in Laclede County have stretched fire districts thin in mid-Missouri. Representing the lake area as part of the statewide call for mutual aid in the Wooldridge area are: the Mid-County, Osage Beach, Lake Ozark, Eldon, Rocky Mount, Sunrise Beach, Gravois and Versailles Rural districts. A cause of the fire has been determined as of this time.
lakeexpo.com
Massive Wildfire Shuts Down I-70 As Firefighters From Across Missouri Respond
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. — A massive, out-of-control wildfire has shut down I-70 and resulted in the evacuation of a town, on Saturday. Firefighters from across the state of Missouri are responding to the blaze in Cooper County near the town of Wooldridge. I-70 in Cooper County was closed Saturday from the 106 to 117 mile markers due to zero visibility, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
abc17news.com
Missouri firefighters respond to several fires in Missouri: I-70 reopens at Route J after lanes were closed because of smoke in nearby brush fires
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Watch a replay of traffic in the video player below. Multiple departments and teams are currently responding to a large natural cover fire on the North side of Columbia. Both Columbia Fire Department and Boone Fire Department are on the scene near Big Bear Boulevard and Range...
KYTV
Woman pleads guilty to murder charge in deaths of Willard, Mo. couple
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused in the deaths of a Willard, Mo. couple in 2020 pleaded guilty to a murder charge. Teresa Cox is one of four suspects charged in the murders of Alexander Chute and Brianna Sproul, who were shot and killed on Nov. 14, 2020. Investigators say Cox was the ex-wife of Chute, and they had a child together.
KYTV
Camden County, Mo., man dies after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning gun
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - After a Linn Creek, Mo. man died after accidentally shooting himself over the weekend while cleaning his gun. Camden County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim. Police and gun shop employees want to remind people to be safe with firearms. “The...
Wildland fires spread causing small Mid-Mo town to evacuate; State-wide mutual aid request to control fire
UPDATE: Fire was under control Sunday morning. Presser was held with media: COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – For days fire crews across SWMO, NEOK and SEK battled large, fast-moving grassfires. The same has been happening across the region. Saturday evening I-70 was closed for 2+ hours as smoke covered the interstate making driving dangerous. | RELATED >> WILDLAND FIRES CLOSE I-70...
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
kwos.com
Wind whipped fire burns in Wooldridge
Firefighters have been battling a large natural cover fire in and around Wooldridge in Cooper County today (Sat). Reports say some buildings in the Cooper County town were threatened by the fire that’s been whipped up by high winds. Other departments have been called in to assist. There’s no word on any injuries or losses. Wooldridge sits along Highway 179 in northeastern Cooper County.
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
abc17news.com
Large wildfire in Phelps County burns nearly 350 acres
Firefighters with the U.S Forest Service fought a large wildfire in Phelps County Friday. According to the Dolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the fire near Highway J and K burned nearly 350 acres. Saturday morning, a red flag warning was issued for Phelps County and surrounding counties, forcing a burn...
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
KRMS Radio
Camden County Sheriff Speaks About Ongoing Criminal Investigations
The Camden County Sheriff says his personnel have their plates full with crime investigations lately, and most involve illegal drugs. And of those cases many involve the deadly drug fentanyl…“I hate this stuff. It’s being laced with almost every dang drug you buy get on the street. It’s the most dangerous of them. We have an awful lot of deaths.”
KOMU
Structure fire near Lake of the Ozarks leaves several injured
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Several people were injured in a structure fire Tuesday evening in Sunrise Beach near the Lake of the Ozarks. One victim was rescued from the first floor by firefighters and transported by helicopter to the Springfield Cox Burn Unit with serious injuries. Two others were treated at the scene, according to a Facebook post by the Gravois Fire Protection District.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Man Facing Forgery Charges In Miller County
An Osage Beach man wanted for failing to appear on a felony forgery charge in Miller County is taken into custody. That’s according to the highway patrol which reports 55-year-old Steven Hentz also faces pending driving-related offenses after being arrested early Tuesday night in Pettis County.
KRMS Radio
Two Injured In Miller County Car Crash
Two women from Brumley are injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on highway-42 at Brown Homestead Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened when 33-year-old Monica Moranda attempted to turn and pulled into the path of 23-year-old Brooke Patton.
