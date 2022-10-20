Read full article on original website
Theta Chi advisor & ECU students react after frat member suspension
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A mentor for the ECU Theta Chi chapter is speaking out, a day after the fraternity suspended a member accused of drink tampering and canceled all alcohol-related activities for the rest of the semester. Since the fall of 2020, the same fraternity chapter has faced drink...
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Veterans Representative/FA Counselor
The Veteran's Representative/FA Counselor is responsible for helping students complete financial aid applications and other necessary forms, requesting and processing confidential documents, answering phones and handling inquiries, assisting veterans with the veterans' benefits process, and submitting electronic data to the Veterans Administration. The Representative will provide research and assistance to the Director of Financial Aid with administering grants, scholarships, loans, and student employment per federal, state, and institutional regulations.
Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
ECHS Introduces Students to Renaissance with Outdoor Fair
WINTERVILLE—The Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) on Pitt Community College’s campus took a hands-on approach to learning about the Renaissance this week with an outdoor fair that featured various activities and demonstrations representative of the historical period. Held Wednesday afternoon, the 2nd Annual ECHS Renaissance...
ECU’s colorful Sustainability Day attracts students
On Oct. 19, East Carolina University celebrated Sustainability Day on the lawn behind the Main Campus Student Center by hosting student organizations who used carnival games to inform students about sustainability. The event had individual tables set up for each sustainability-related organization, where students asked about what the organizations did....
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
NC state and county election boards look into false voting information on election mailers
Election officials are urging people to keep an eye out for incorrect information on third-party mailed flyers after multiple reports this week.
BCCC Foundation congratulates scholarship recipients
The Beaufort County Community College Foundation is proud to announce these scholarship recipients for the Fall 2022 semester. Other recipients will be announced throughout the fall. Registration is opens for the Spring 2023 semester on October 24. This will be the final semester of the Beaufort Promise in its current form. Qualified students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties can still receive free tuition and fees beyond 2023. All students can apply for Pell Grants and scholarships by filling out a FAFSA. Students can apply for scholarships for Spring 2023 after they have applied for financial aid by filling out a FAFSA. Scholarship applications are due on Nov. 5.
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host 21st Annual Canine Crawl
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 21st Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Greenville Town Common. The 1-mile walk helps raise money for the vast number of animals in...
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
KPD: Community concerns lead to drug arrests
In response to complaints from citizens, the Kinston Police Department conducted an investigation related to a house within our community where drugs were being sold. The community reported increased vehicle and foot traffic, weapons, discarded trash and the sale of illegal drugs. With the assistance from our community members, we were able to effectively address this situation.
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
Man killed in Princeville residential area, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off Tolbert Place in Princeville, which is a residential area off U.S. 64. The sheriff's office did...
Mexican Consulate visits Pitt County town to help with documentation
BELVOIR, N.C. (WITN) - You need an ID to do a lot of things, and it can be easy to take for granted that many of us can stay in town to get or renew one. If you are a Mexican citizen but live here, for example, you might use what’s called a Matricula Consular card as an ID. It’s good for five years. But to get one, you need to go to a Mexican Consulate, and they aren’t exactly a few blocks down the road.
Social districts take effect in Greenville
Since Oct. 6, two social districts have been in effect in Greenville, NC, at the locations of Dickinson Avenue and Uptown Greenville. According to the official Greenville City webpage on the two social districts, businesses located within the boundary of a social district can choose to participate or not. If a business participates, this means they allow people to enter with open containers of alcohol and to leave with open containers of alcohol, according to the webpage.
Edgecombe County Sheriff’s office investigating two homicides
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two homicides that have happened in less than 24 hours. Deputies responded Sunday at 3 a.m. to a call of a man who had been shot off Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they arrived, they found LaMichael Everette of Tarboro dead from his injuries. […]
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
North Carolina inmate escapes after threatening guards with ‘toothbrush shank’
A 47-year-old inmate escaped the Chowan County Jail early Thursday morning.
WPD investigating North Market Street shooting
On October 20, 22, At approximately 11:36 officers with Washington Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting that occurred in the 700 block of N. Market Street. Upon arrival WPD officers found a 16 year old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The juvenile victim was transported ECU Health Beaufort Hospital by Washington Fire / Rescue. There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time. Washington Police Department is actively investigating this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call Washington Police at 252-946-1444.
1 dead after shooting in Edgecombe County, hours after first shooting: deputies
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
