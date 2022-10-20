ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trejo announced as Grand Marshal of Hollywood Christmas parade

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRirr_0igikidF00

Danny Trejo is bringing his unique touch to the Hollywood Christmas Parade. He was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the parade, celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Trejo, an actor, author and restaurateur, has been featured in dozens of movies and TV shows, including “Desperado,” “Spy Kids,” “Machete,” “Sons of Anarchy” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” He is also a New York Times best-selling author of “Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.”

“Wow! I’m honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would’ve imagined I’d be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade,” Trejo said in a release. “Then and now I still love cruising the streets of Hollywood. What an unbelievable honor.”

The Hollywood Christmas Parade supports the Marine Toys for Tots campaign, a partnership celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Hollywood Christmas Parade for our 75th anniversary, as it is right here in Los Angeles, where we began our operation years ago. And today we are proud to continue our mission of bringing much needed holidays gifts and cheer to those less fortunate, ” said Lt. Gen. James B. Laster, President and CEO of Marine Toys for Tots.

The Hollywood Christmas Parade is hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. It features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, equestrian groups, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts.

The parade, presented by Associated Television International and the City of Los Angeles and set for Nov. 27 at 6 p.m., culminates with the appearance of Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
The Guardian

Oona Doherty: Navy Blue review – jagged ode to the cruelty of life

“Costume: €3,000, production design: €4,500...” Oona Doherty’s voice carries over the soundtrack, totting up the costs of putting on a show. Sound, dancers, hotels, choreographer’s fee, childcare, it mounts up to a substantial sum. “And what’s the point?” she asks us, the people who’ve come to see it.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glorious Ashes’ Review: Compassionate Portrait of Three Vietnamese Women Never Quite Ignites

Three women living in a small village on the Mekong Delta struggle to contend with the men they’re bound up with in Glorious Ashes, a thoughtful if somewhat heavy-handed ensemble piece from Vietnamese writer-director Bui Thac Chuyen (Adrift). Premiering in competition at Tokyo, the film provides an intriguing look at a part of the world where the old ways, whether in farming, fishing or wives being completely subjected to their husbands’ every last whim, still dominate daily life. But the two-hour drama never quite rises above its earnest and weighty message, which makes it more of a thoughtful pedagogical item than...
HeySoCal

‘Black Adam’ beats box office competitors with $67 million opening

The Rock has knocked Michael Myers from atop the box office heap, as “Black Adam” opened with $67 million to lead all films in North America, according to industry estimates released Sunday. The DC Comics adaptation beat out another film opening this week, the Julia Roberts-George Clooney vehicle...
HeySoCal

Film production in Los Angeles declines slightly

On-location filming in the greater Los Angeles area declined slightly after record-breaking filming levels in the latter half of last year, according to a report released Wednesday by FilmLA. The dip in production between July 1 through Sept. 30 was down 10.5% from the same period last year and also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy